Stuck in the middle of this are the subjects of these documentaries, ordinary people caught in extraordinary events who are thrust into the spotlight without any knowledge of potential consequences. The filmmaker's responsibility to their subject is interrogated by the compact documentary, “Subject.”

Directed by Camilla Hall and Jennifer Tiexiera, "Subject" is an interrogation into the big hits of the non-fiction world, including “Hoop Dreams” to “Minding the Gap.” In this compendium of interviews with former subjects of major documentaries, you get a sense of the pitfalls and traumas these people faced once the lights dimmed. "Subject" includes harrowing stories while leading voices in the documentary sphere offer their insights. It’s not a film out for blood, which becomes a blessing and a curse for its filmmakers.

“Subject” begins by interviewing Margie Ratliff. Her father, Michael Peterson—the novelist at the time accused of murdering his wife—was the primary focus of the French true-crime docuseries “The Staircase.” She was a teenager then, interviewed to offer testimonials on behalf of her dad. But how much agency did she have? In the present, Ratliff thinks back on the mixed emotions she felt while employed as a defense for her father. Though Hall and Tiexiera were able to interview Peterson, there is neither any indication of remorse on his part nor a sense that he was grilled on the topic.

Other subjects who share their experiences include Ahmed Hassan of Jehane Noujaim’s Oscar-nominated film “The Square,” David Friedman of Andrew Jarecki’s Oscar-nominated film “Capturing the Friedmans,” Mukunda Angulo of Crystal Moselle’s Sundance Grand Jury prize winner “The Wolfpack,” and Arthur Agee of Steve James' Oscar-nominated “Hoop Dreams.” Of course, these films are bound by their prestige—the primary reason a director might cut corners—but they each represent a contour on the issues plaguing the art form.