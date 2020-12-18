But what director Liam O’Donnell has that those genre juggernauts don’t is a bigger sense of humor. Specifically, outtakes after the credits. For all the strait-laced generic sci-fi plotting that unfolds in the previous 105 minutes of “Skylines,” it’s the images of costumes falling apart, green-screen sets, and miffed fight choreography at the end that show how to best receive this movie: a can-do passion project that wants to honor VFX artists as the real heroes (O’Donnell is credited as a VFX supervisor). But when it comes to its own story, well, that’s a far less charismatic pull.

“Skylines” (known in the cr3dits as “SKYLIN3S”) is indeed the third movie in the “Skyline” now-trilogy, which started back in 2010 with a “Cloverfield”-like alien invasion, directed on the cheap by Greg and Colin Strause mostly on the streets of LA. O’Donnell’s directorial debut, “Beyond Skyline” (which also had outtakes), built from that same story about alien ships using massive rays of blue lights to rip people into the sky and then yank out their brains, and focused on human brains and alien physicality might mix. “Skylin3s” continues that intriguing growth of story—even if the movies are ho-hum in their action, they at least show how a franchise can evolve instead of repeating itself.

One of the most inspired ideas in “Beyond Skyline” involved a human-alien baby named Rose who, to quote my review of that equally lacking movie, “grows up really fast.” It’s a great way to establish a new hero (who has some alien powers of her own) without having to gradually age them over a franchise, and makes for a grown-up Rose in “Skylines,” no longer the newborn she was shortly ago. She’s now the key to saving both the aliens (there are good ones) and the human race because of a plot-line that bizarrely involves, yes, a pandemic. The good aliens on Earth, including Rose’s brother Trent, (another tall, squid-like creature with goat legs with Trent’s brain inside), are sick with something that will soon turn them evil against humans unless their beacon is destroyed. This is another idea that's interesting on the outset—a tenuous coexistence of two species previously at war with each other—but it becomes a muddled idea due to O'Donnell's weak character development.