In that, this new Sisi film (co-written by Finsterwalder and Christian Kracht) shares a great deal with “Corsage.” For starters, it is also wall-to-wall anachronisms, from its intentionally feminine-forward contemporary soundtrack to Helga Lohninger’s gorgeous costuming—not always accurate to period, but with something purposeful to say about both the past and our present time like the movie it dresses. Still, the new film feels like it’s missing a certain something in its quest—where “Corsage” was cheeky, playfully dark and came with a dose of heart-tugging mischief, “Sisi & I” feels tame and square by comparison.

But it’s perhaps unfair to compare these films all too closely, since Finsterwalder’s outing is its own thing, seen mostly through the eyes of Sisi’s (Susanne Wolff) loyal handmaiden, Countess Irma (Sandra Hüller, in a quieter register after her extraordinary dual turn in “Anatomy of a Fall” and “The Zone of Interest.”) We meet her when she is faced with only bad options for her future: she can marry, or pursue a life in the convent, or become a part of Sisi’s court. At first glance, that last option is immensely attractive for the oppressed woman who’s repulsed by the male bodily hair and abused by her overbearing mother, both verbally and physically.

But being in the inner circle of the monarch doesn’t necessarily prove to be the escape she’s been looking for either. That much is clear during the interview at the Corfu island when a freshly seasick Irma is weighed and measured like she’s the property of Reynolds Woodcock in “Phantom Thread.” And her life from there on out would be even worse, eating however little she’s allowed, wearing what Sisi has chosen for her circle and taking drugs as ordered by the noble lady. There would also be mind games like in Yorgos Lanthimos’ “The Favourite”—the hot and cold Sisi’s bait-and-switch (and sometimes, sexually suggestive) loyalties shift on a whim, and the ever-smitten Irma should be emotionally ready for that rollercoaster.