Sono is instead most concerned with getting every dollar out of his budget. It's all about these massive sets and the dozens and dozens of cultish-looking background characters who chant weird things and sings songs, and it’s hard to get into the joke (whatever he might think it is) when it seems it’s all one rambling set-up. The crumbling ghostland of the movie is massive, complete with a towering clock that multiple people in rags play tug-of-war with to stop time from passing, as one of the movie's many tangents. But it adds to the movie's odd, mundane nature that it's given a white and gray sheen—a far cry from the rich, heavy colors back in Samurai Town. Sôhei Tanikawa's cinematography promises great color in the beginning with the slow motion shot of a gumball machine bursting open during an over-the-top shoot-out, and it feels like a con that we then get stuck with such a drab color palette that only remind us of the story's bland stakes.

There’s the old Gene Siskel anecdote about whether a movie is more interesting than watching its actors have lunch. “Prisoners of the Ghostland” is more the case of, it would be more interesting to see its extras having lunch, preferably in their costumes. Imagine a group of people in samurai outfits, or shoulder pads with nails, or covered in toilet paper, talking amongst themselves about what they just did in a massive scene that Sono directed with the ease of a kid playing with action figures. Sometimes the movie is amusing because you can imagine its extras on the brink of laughing. But that charm wears off too, especially as "Prisoners of the Ghostland" proves to be a movie that's far better at initially surprising you than holding your attention (it's especially grating in a second viewing, I found out).

Perhaps the greatest value about “Prisoners of the Ghostland” is that it will expose numerous Cage-philes and movie fans to the filmmaking of Sion Sono, in part because it’s impossible to behold the extravagant excess of this movie and not want to know more about who made it with such abandon. Sono deserves the same kind of mainstream niche as a Quentin Tarantino or a Robert Rodriguez (I recommend Sono's “Why Don’t You Play In Hell?”, or for the more ambitious, his almighty pervert epic “Love Exposure”), and having Cage endorse him like this is a rare moment of the world doing good. Cage and Sono are truly kindred nutcases: they are artists who do not question themselves, and while they have a sense of humor stranger than we can comprehend, they are too sincere for irony. But “Prisoners of the Ghostland” is truly just a beginning; a false start to what should, and still could be one of the greatest cinematic collaborations since sound met motion.

Now playing in theaters and available on digital platforms.