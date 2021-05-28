Movies like “Green Book,” “The Best of Enemies” and numerous others think the only palatable way to deliver their messages of tolerance and acceptance is through a white protagonist, preferably a straight (or straight-acting) macho man or a racist. In the case of this film, it’s a homophobe with anger management problems who may or may not fetishize Black women. I think this entire narrative trope is as insulting to white viewers as it is to people like me, because it assumes that white folks are too damn stupid to get the point without having their hands held by a character who looks like them.

Adding insult to injury, the people these movies are supposed to be about must forsake any deep characterizations so they can spend their screen time explaining why they matter. That literally happens here—a character sits on the floor and spells this out. And of course, the group must suffer in one form or another, preferably in full view of the protagonist. Their pain becomes the pat on the back the main character needs to capital-C Change. This type of film reaches back to the studio system days, and the concept is well past its expiration date. 54 years after “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” filmmakers are still sitting audiences at the Noble and Magical Minority table.

Wye isn’t Magical per se, but she does several things that feel more beholden to the script’s focus on Paul than to logic. You wonder why she puts up with him. Their first encounter occurs after he exits Port Authority Bus Terminal after traveling from Pittsburgh. He’d been waiting for his sister to pick him up and, when she doesn’t show, he ventures out and finds Wye and her family joking and dancing. The two lock eyes for a moment, but nothing more. Later, she’ll invite him to one of the rehearsals for her Kiki ballroom contest where he’ll meet other members of her gay and trans ballroom family. Paul appears to make the connection that Wye’s brothers are gay, but he also assumes that she is cis.