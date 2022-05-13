By contrast, our protagonist Linnéa (Sofia Kappel) is the opposite of a power broker. She’s a 19-year-old Swedish woman who arrives in America at the beginning of the film with a modest Instagram following, 25 tattoos, and the nom de porn Bella Cherry. Bella/Linnéa wants to be a porn star, and she delights in the transgressive nature and vulgar aesthetics of her chosen profession. She’s also hyper-aware of her personal brand, pausing to take selfies before wiping her face after her first blowjob scene. But Bella Cherry is not as streetwise as she thinks she is.

STD tests, W-9s, photo IDs, hand sanitizer, douches, on-set safety protocols, and pre-shoot interviews—all the things that make porn a real job—are depicted in clinical detail in “Pleasure,” artistic descendants of the basket of sauce packets on top of a brothel fridge in Lizzie Borden’s “Working Girls.” Like Borden, Thyberg is interested in exploring the construction of turn-ons, not actually turning the audience on: The most explicit moments in this film don’t involve specific sex acts, but the unglamorous realities of preparation and cleanup. There’s far more male nudity than female, all of it shockingly casual. And when it comes time for the main event, Thyberg either cuts away or films from Bella’s visceral, sometimes violent first-person point of view.

“Pleasure” is Kappel’s first movie role, adding an additional layer of realism to a narrative about reckless innocence and cynical determination. The film lives in a liminal space between fiction and documentary, following Bella as she shoots scenes for different porn sites and bonds with the other women living in her “model house.” Bella is a made-up character, but the companies and the people she works with are real. In fact, the majority of performers in the film—including Revika Reustle in her Indie Spirit-nominated role as Bella’s roommate/BFF Joy—come from the adult industry. As a result, the line between Bella’s journey and Kappel’s experience making the film can be quite thin indeed.