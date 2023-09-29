Elli Harboe (“Thelma”) has to work overtime as Mona, a 25-year-old woman suddenly affected by sleep paralysis that becomes progressively violent to herself and others. She flails through a script that gives Mona lackluster problems in the daytime, like a relationship with a dud of a boyfriend, Robby (Herman Tømmeraas), who works a mysterious job and doesn’t help with the necessary restoration for their newly acquired but run-down apartment. Mona’s attempts to sleep have her screaming, sometimes wailing on Robby, and sleepwalking with little sense of reality. Despite the danger this unpredictable psychosis should create, "Nightmare" becomes monotonous, and Harboe's inherent force can only do so much to punch up its mild nerves.

There’s one compelling fire burning under writer/director Kjersti Helen Rasmussen’s story, and it’s that of a woman’s right to have an abortion. Shortly after Mona and Robby move into the place, she finds out she’s pregnant. Mona knows that she wants to have an abortion—she's not ready for motherhood—but various male forces in her life threaten her free will. Even the original doctor who reveals her pregnancy and offers an abortion tries to guilt trip her with mental images of the fetus’ growth. And because she doesn’t want to be challenged at home, she doesn’t want to tell Robby about it.

A demon begins terrorizing Mona at night, and it's the cheesiest embodiment—the Mare is a shirtless Robby, brooding as if he were a Cullen vampire sibling. This demon wants her to have this baby. On the page, “Nightmare” is really about a woman’s choice, and this film might warrant a look if movies were worthwhile solely on the courage of their convictions.

In execution, Rasmussen’s story is a set of weak arcs, including the later involvement of an eager sleep doctor (Dennis Storhøi) who knows more than he’s letting on about Mona’s conditions but also the apartment she now lives in. Don’t get excited when he mentions his device that can use signals from the brain to illustrate dreams to voyeurs—this intriguing bit of technology is hardly used. His purpose is horror didacticism, to offer information (yes, their movie has a lecture defining nightmares), and to face danger.