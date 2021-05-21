Not that films or filmmakers have a duty to prescribe a clear-cut and perfect ethical code to the viewers and package it with a pretty bow—there is value in leaving the final judgment to the educated eye of the beholder. The problem with “New Order” isn’t so much its decisive sense of objectivity or amorality, but rather, its stubbornness to pursue the perspective of the oppressor, while carelessly implying, “there are good and bad people on both sides.” It is entirely likely that “New Order” actually wishes to align itself with something like Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite,” a masterwork that dissects the bloodsucking evil that is societal economic disparity with ingenious thematic and stylistic assurance. But perhaps unintentionally, it treads closer to, of all things, Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight Rises.” While Nolan’s Batman chapter that sees the uprising of the financially oppressed deserves all the credit for noticing something impending in the air (the film was conceived pre-Occupy Wall Street, but released during it), it left a confounding message behind by looking for its heroes in the wrong place, among the wealthier ranks.

This is more or less what Franco does with “New Order” over approximately 90 nail-biting minutes that tell a fictional tale of a coup d'état somewhere in Mexico. It all starts rather abstractly with the shot of a suggestive painting and a naked body splashed with green paint that in unison scream wealth and money. The sequence that follows confirms the insinuation. We are on the grounds of a handsome, upper-class estate of an obviously well-off family. They are celebrating the marriage of their daughter Marianne (Naian González Norvind) to the successful Alan (Darío Yazbek Bernal) with a classy affair outpouring with stylishly attired guests.

When he shows up uninvited at the house, Rolando (Eligio Meléndez), a former, trusted long-time employee of the family, looks nothing like the flashy guests. He humbly speaks with the matriarch Rebeca (Lisa Owen) first, who is already distressed because of some inexplicable green water coming out of the bathroom sink and doesn’t seem to have that much time for Rolando’s life-and-death predicament. Still, the old man swallows his pride and asks for a large sum of money for his wife’s heart surgery. He explains that it is taking place at a private and expensive hospital after he had to transfer her due to violent protests all around the city. (Are we supposed to blame the protestors here? It’s unclear.) Rebeca brushes him off with only a fraction of what he needs, and so does Marianne’s brother Daniel (Diego Boneta). When Marianne, who deeply respects Rolando, learns about the situation, she decides to give him her monetary wedding gifts, but gets told off both by her father Ivan (Roberto Medina) who has connections to the military and husband-to-be. “It’s your wedding day, just enjoy,” everyone advises. Except, the celebrations predictably come to a halt once the protests in the streets seep into the property in the most violent way, while Marianne heads out with loyal housekeeper Marta’s (Mónica del Carmen) son Christian (Fernando Cuautle) to find Rolando and pay for the medical emergency.