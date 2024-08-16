In the script from Kristen Lazarian and Paulina Lagudi Ulrich, the fisherman, João, has suffered a devastating loss at the beginning of the film, making the surprising arrival of the penguin that much more poignant. Jean Reno gives a vulnerable, moving performance as João, a simple man broken by tragedy transformed by the thrill of this unexpected connection. He shows great range here, from sorrow to joy to an impish sense of playfulness, and his openness is captivating. And as João’s wife, Maria, Oscar nominee Adriana Barraza is a sturdy anchor, a steady source of calm no matter the highs and lows. She’s also not too thrilled at first about having a penguin pitter-patter around the kitchen of her modest, beachfront bungalow.

But DinDim is too darn cute. That’s the name a little girl in the village gives the penguin, and it sticks. And part of what’s amazing about the film is that it features actual penguins rather than animatronics or CGI creations. The press notes inform us that we see live penguins 80 percent of the time, with some wire-controlled dummies and digital effects. The result is a hugely compelling feeling of intimacy and authenticity. Working with the great cinematographer Anthony Dod Mantle, Danny Boyle’s frequent collaborator, Schurmann shoots much of the film at low angles and from the penguin's point of view. This gives the movie an exuberant feeling of childlike wonder, especially as DinDim gets into mischief.

That’s a great example of how “My Penguin Friend” works on multiple levels for various viewers. Kids will love the silly energy while adults can appreciate the craftsmanship behind the chaos. From vibrant sunsets to endless ocean vistas to quiet moments in the family’s kitchen, Dod Mantle repeatedly offers wondrous images that buoy the film along.

This is why it’s such a letdown whenever “My Penguin Friend” cuts away from this heartwarming story and returns to Patagonia to see what the researchers there are doing. Alexia Moyano, Nicolás Francella , and Rocio Hernández play the scientists who study these cuddly creatures, taking notes on their migration patterns as well as their activities in Argentina. DinDim stands out for his friendliness and curiosity, although Francella’s one-note character is a consistent naysayer who doesn’t think this particular penguin is anything special.