Roger Ebert Home
Reviews

Missing

Christy Lemire
Powered by

Missing” isn’t exactly a sequel to “Searching,” but rather another installment in what feels like a burgeoning Searching Cinematic Universe. It features a brief reference to the mystery within the 2018 hit film during a breathless, early montage, part of an amalgamation of sights and sounds that puts us on edge from the very start.

While “Searching” was about a father looking for his daughter entirely within the confines of screens – laptops, cell phones, surveillance footage – “Missing” finds a daughter looking for her mother through the same narrative structure. Catching lightning in a bottle twice is nearly impossible, though, and “Missing” lacks the novelty of its thrillingly clever predecessor. “Searching” may have sounded like a gimmick, but it worked because it was relatable within its unnerving premise. As John Cho’s character desperately seeks clues to his daughter’s whereabouts by investigating her online activities, we tell ourselves in the audience that we’d have the same presence of mind to follow those logical steps. Cho was tremendous in the role, which featured his face in close up nearly the entire time. There was nowhere to hide, and he revealed every glimmer of fear and hope with great nuance.

The new film from the writing/directing duo of Nick Johnson and Will Merrick, based on a story by the original “Searching” team of Aneesh Chaganty and Sev Ohanian, takes the exact same approach. It pulls off the impressive narrative highwire act but includes a couple twists too many, eventually depleting it of much of the realism that makes it so gripping for so long. But “Missing” is also zippier in a lot of ways, because the character who’s front and center is an 18-year-old high school senior who’s interacted with this kind of technology her whole life, rather than a middle-aged dad who’s figuring it out as he goes along.

Storm Reid’s June is a master multitasker, a wizard of the World Wide Web. It’s like watching Lydia Tár conduct the Berlin Philharmonic, only with FaceTime and Venmo and Spotify. Even before her widowed mom, Grace (a lovely Nia Long), takes off on a Colombian vacation with her new boyfriend, Kevin (Ken Leung), we learn so much about the way June spends her days simply by watching her skip between tabs and tap away at her keyboard. She frequently leaves on the camera on her computer, allowing us a peek inside her bedroom and the way she interacts with people IRL. Reid has a likeable, engaging screen presence, and she establishes quickly that June is both smart and a smart-ass.

But once Grace and Kevin fail to show up at LAX as scheduled – which we also see because June has set up her cell phone to capture the moment she greets them at baggage claim – her instincts and years of experience online really kick into gear. We feel her increasing terror as she struggles to communicate with the front desk clerk at a Cartagena hotel, who only speaks Spanish. But she’s such a resourceful problem solver, she realizes she can navigate this city remotely with Google maps and the help of a Taskrabbit-style errand runner for hire named Javi (Joaquim de Almeida, who brings a welcome warmth and humor to this suspenseful scenario).

With each new password she cracks, website she visits and email she reads, June raises more questions than she answers, and “Missing” makes us question these characters again and again. Guessing what’s really going on here is a lot of fun, but as Grace’s disappearance becomes national news, it’s clear Johnson and Merrick have something to say about the ghoulish nature of glomming onto tragedy. One major way “Missing” has evolved from “Searching” is the way it features podcasters and TikTokers analyzing every little detail of the case, forming ill-founded opinions and spreading conspiracy theories for their own fame and gain. It’s at once amusing and dismaying. The directors also effectively employ Ring security video, which wasn’t as prevalent when the first film came out, as a source of tension; we see just enough to know there’s more we can’t see.

But if the delightfully nutty “M3GAN” was a cautionary tale about the perils of relying too heavily on technology, “Missing” ends up being a celebration of its possibilities. It’s also a good reminder that we should all be using passwords that don’t include our childhood dogs’ names and kids’ birthdays.

Now playing in theaters. 

Christy Lemire
Christy Lemire

Christy Lemire is a longtime film critic who has written for RogerEbert.com since 2013. Before that, she was the film critic for The Associated Press for nearly 15 years and co-hosted the public television series "Ebert Presents At the Movies" opposite Ignatiy Vishnevetsky, with Roger Ebert serving as managing editor. Read her answers to our Movie Love Questionnaire here.

Now playing

Copenhagen Cowboy
Brian Tallerico
The Drop
Christy Lemire
Loudmouth
Nell Minow
Shin Ultraman
Simon Abrams
The Son
Nell Minow
The Whale
Christy Lemire

Film Credits

Missing movie poster

Missing (2023)

Rated PG-13

111 minutes

Cast

Storm Reid as June Allen

Joaquim De Almeida as Javier

Ken Leung as Kevin Lin

Amy Landecker

Daniel Henney as Agent Elijah Park

Nia Long as Grace Allen

Megan Suri as Veena

Tim Griffin as James Allen

Thomas Barbusca as Cody

Rick Chambers as Morning Host

Tracy Vilar as Gabi Gomez

Karina Noelle Castillo as SWAT Officer

Jill Remez as Field Reporter

Dalila Ali Rajah as Boss

Kendal Evans as TaskRabbit Model

Jalil Jay Lynch as FBI Agent

Lauren B. Mosley as Rachel

Sharar Ali-Speakes as Tia

Jameel Shivji as Karthik

Monica Bhatnagar as Interviewer

Marcello Padilla as Forensic Investigator

Rita Rucker as Makeup Artist

Ava Zaria Lee as Young June

Executive Producer

First Assistant Sound Editor

Visual Effects Producer

Casting Director

Post Production Supervisor

Unit Production Manager

Editor

Sound Designer

Set Decoration

Visual Effects Supervisor

Producer

Costume Supervisor

Story

Music

Script Supervisor

Production Design

Makeup Department Head

Director of Photography

Costume Design

Screenplay

Director

Set Dresser

Co-Producer

Set Decoration Buyer

Art Direction

Sound Re-Recording Mixer

Assistant Editor

ADR Mixer

Sound Mixer

Boom Operator

Set Costumer

Latest blog posts

Comments

comments powered by Disqus