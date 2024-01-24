The experiential gap between audience and show continues in the VFX, which is only partly understandable. There simply aren’t enough airworthy B-51 bombers and P-53 Mustangs available for these large-scale scenes, nevermind the fact that the antiques still flying certainly can’t endure precision sequences. Those realities forced creators’ hands to reach for the next best option: a mix of digital recreations and physical props. But there isn’t enough movie, or for that matter, television magic to replicate a real plane. The tactileness is missing. The immersiveness is gone. The dog fights and bombing runs are conducted in glossy, shiny skies where planes look like Etch A Sketch plastic. And the intended tension is just as easily shakable.

This is a series short on both realism and grandeur. And it is unable to give life to its primary characters. Buck, for instance, isn’t developed beyond being a stand-up, undaunted guy. Though Butler has found a niche playing archetypes—Elvis as a victim of corrosive capitalism and the rebellious heartthrob in the upcoming “The Bikeriders”—he is reduced to shouldering the patriotism of an era in a collection of longing looks. We know little of his inner-life (wants and desires) and even less about his personal life (we meet his partner at the beginning, but she never shows up again). Turner and Boyle fare no better; no matter how much time we spend with any of these characters, they’re little more than broad biographical re-imaginings rather than real people.

Apart from depicting acts of courage, “Masters of the Air” has very little to say about this era. Though the 100th’s base is nestled in an English country village, their surroundings are reduced to two thinly sketched local children. There are more women here, but none are as fully developed as, say, Renée Lemaire, the Belgian nurse in “Band of Brothers.” It’s a weakness not helped by the show’s rote dialogue, which sounds like a remix of war jargon from other better films like “Memphis Belle” and “A Matter of Life and Death.” As such, no one here feels like a real, complex person.