It’s based on a true story, liberally adapted from the popular book The King’s Assassin. Historians still debate if George Villiers killed King James (1 in England, 4 in Scotland—here played by a horny, if weary Tony Curran). The record is also not totally settled about whether the two men were friends or friendly friends. “Mary and George” is decidedly Team Sex although it’s a bit weird about it.

Early we see Moore’s Mary Villiers, hot off the death of her first husband, decide to marry again for financial stability. She convinces a grumpy but fundamentally decent Sir Thomas (Sean Gilder) relatively quickly, offering him society-sanctioned, marital sex. Later, Mary steps out with working girl Sandie (Niamh Algar), and their pairing is romantic and tender. Which fine, maybe Mary’s specific experiences were really like that.

But Galitzine’s George gets a tonally different and functionally problematic arc. He has some perfunctory straight sex before beginning to sleep with men and the show treats those man-on-man (and sometimes on-man-on-man-on-man-on-man) encounters as salacious in a way it doesn’t with its other pairings. And it’s not just that sodomy was frowned on at the time. It’s the music, the lighting, the details of who’s on top and what they use for lube—the choices the series makes in presentation and tone—that marks this kind of sex as more titillating, yes, but also more morally questionable.

In its presentation of its many acts of coitus, “Mary & George” appears to be toying with the stereotype that gay men are inherently promiscuous and their acts of lovemaking are all carnal desire and no romance. In fact, it takes just one same-sex encounter (naturally, for this show, a threesome) to turn the naive, romantic George into a power-hungry dandy, willing to trade sex for status where before he only saw an expression of love.

Part of the problem may come from the show’s stars and their places in our current society. Galitzine is doing what he’s known for: playing an omnisexual noble whose beauty determines his path. Or at least that’s where we start. As “Mary & George” continues, particularly once we get past the orgy-rich first three episodes, George morphs into more than the ingenue. He’s gained the King’s bed by then, becoming the monarch’s primary confidant and gotten all the power that comes with it. For the following four episodes, his journey becomes much more nuanced and Galitzine chews the role up.