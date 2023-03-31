Of course, there's more to it than that, and the movie unpacks the rest of the (buried) details in due course. Daddy's grotesque and tragic backstory, plus rampant police department sexism, explains why everyone on the force treats Jessica with either condescension or contempt and doesn't take her seriously when she calls to tell them she's getting prank phone calls from women threatening to "kill the pigs," and that a large, long-haired homeless man has gotten into the station and is tearing the place up, and that somebody brought a gigantic hog with a stylized pentagram painted on its back to the front entrance of the building and tied it up. Cultists, cult sympathizers, and parasitic chaos agents are out on the streets stirring up trouble on the first anniversary, and we hear reports (via Jessica's phone and radio conversations) that the police force can't trace her prank phone callers or immediately send backup because they've got their hands full preventing the town from spiraling into mayhem.

How much do you really want to know about the rest of the plot? I think it's wiser with a film like this to surrender to the experience, knowing in advance that "Malum" isn't merely a haunted house movie but an experience that's like paying to go into a "haunted house" for kicks on Halloween. The movie takes its sweet time building to the commercially mandated jump scares, CGI blood plumes, and impressionist glimpses of mutilated faces and limbs (by RussellFX, whose sculptors must moonlight at the morgue). Once that phase of the movie kicks in, "Malum" becomes a dark labyrinth in a rented entertainment space where gruesome things periodically pop out at you, screeching and yowling, and there's blood on the walls, and the handful of working lights flicker drastically enough to create strobe-like effects, and you keep hearing a chorus of young women faintly singing a very old song, and hellish apparitions trudge out of the gloom and announce that they feast on angel's wings. Is Jessica seeing actual things, or is she losing her mind? The film keeps teasing that binary all the way to the end, then gives you a different, more interesting answer.

The jump scares work (jump scares almost always do; they're the easiest way to convince the audience that they've gotten their money's worth), but "Malum" is much more impressive when it turns its talented ensemble cast loose on material that was obviously a lot of fun to play with. What actor doesn't want to do a police interrogation where they get to lovingly recount the details of ritual sacrifice, pop their eyes, writhe around, and giggle? Or—as Chaney Morrow gets to do in the role of cult leader John Malum—look right into the camera and try to put the fear of hell in the viewer?