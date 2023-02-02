Kolirin has said in interviews that he considers this a human story. One could interpret both the film and the director’s framing of it as evidence that he’s a Sami-type: someone who has a conscience that can be stirred and who, after studying an issue and looking within himself, will land in a marginally more radical place than where he started; but who also doesn’t want to antagonize anybody, or risk labeling himself as dangerous (as evidenced by his decision to change Sami’s profession to IT work; in the novel, he was a politically outspoken journalist). When “Let It Be Morning” played at Cannes, the main cast decided not to attend because the film was submitted as an Israeli production. Kolirin told Middle East Eye that he rejected “categorization” and preferred to look for common or universalizing elements, even stating that the source novel “goes in line with lots of great Jewish writings like Kafka’s about the disposability of man.” The political-cultural tangles that subsumed this project must be familiar to Kashua, author of the source novel. He debuted with a book titled Dancing Arabs, about his experience as an Arab in an elite Israeli boarding school, and decided to write in Hebrew because it meant he had a better shot of explaining the complexity of Arab Israeli experiences to Jewish readers.

Luckily, the storytellers' caution translates as generosity on the screen and is communicated in thoughtfully framed and edited images that show how “normal” life continues even in unstable situations. The movie wants us to see the humanity in everyone, even in soldiers and local criminals—and in Nabil, whose eagerness to appease seems driven by feelings of inadequacy. We watch Sami and his son sit in Abed’s taxi as he blasts a Beyonce song outside his ex’s apartment, a moment that could happen in any country. Sami warms to a baby-faced soldier at the checkpoint named Elad (Costa Kaplan) after realizing that he went to school with the young man’s older brother and that this connection could help him convince the soldier to let him go beyond the checkpoint and into cell phone range to call his office and explain his absence. When we see that the young soldier brought an acoustic guitar to the checkpoint, it’s a humanizing touch that lets us relate to the character as something other than a tool of his government.

But Kolirin never seems to be indulging in special pleading, much less turning into the filmmaking equivalent of a Nabil. We understand the suppressed resentment of Sami’s seemingly apolitical younger brother, which expresses itself as a shocking performance of homicidal rage against the soldiers, who are representing an antagonizing force whether they play the guitar and have personal connections to civilians or not.

The movie is more successful as a character study than a polemic, and that seems to be where its heart lies anyway. It probably leans too hard on those doves that seem more comfortable in cages than in flight, and there might be one too many discussions of confinement as both political condition and mental state (the images put across these ideas better on their own).