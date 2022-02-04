The bearded mountain man is Charlie Waldo, played by Charlie Hunnam, an intriguing actor who chooses interesting material, and appears to choose very carefully. He is in the rare "character actor in a leading man's body" category, and is nearly unrecognizable here with scraggly beard covering his face and neck, crumpled hat pushed down over his eyes. Over the course of the film, he is beaten up over and over again, thrashed by this or that "heavy," cuts and bruises added to his face in every scene. He's a mess.

What draws Charlie out of the mountains is a visit from an ex-flame named Lorena (Morena Baccarin). A famous actor named Alastair Pinch (Mel Gibson) has been arrested for murdering his wife, and Lorena has a vested interest in proving Pinch didn't do it. She begs Waldo to return to solve the case. Turns out, Waldo is an ex-cop who solved a high-profile case and then fell into disgrace. He says he didn't just burn bridges, he "burned the river." Waldo insists to Lorena that he's done, he has "divested," whittling down his possessions "to 100 things." Lorena deadpans, "And you kept that hat?" Waldo eventually caves and bicycles back to Los Angeles (Waldo may have "divested" but he hasn't moved to, say, Idaho, or the Yukon. He is basically right outside Los Angeles, a funny touch).

"Last Looks" features an enormous cast of characters, each with a name as distinct as the guests at Jay Gatsby's famous parties, where it's hard to tell what's a real name and what's a nom de guerre or nom de plume. Charlie Waldo staggers through this bizarre roll call like a man in a maze. He meets: Wilson Sikorsky (Rupert Friend), motormouth head of a television network, Fontella Davis (Robin Givens), Pinch's frustrated famous lawyer, and the murder suspect himself, Alastair Pinch (Gibson), sporting Geraldo-Rivera-style facial hair, who claims he was in an alcoholic blackout when his wife was murdered. Gibson spouts every line of dialogue like he's at the Old Globe, uses words like "élan" and "snifter," and corrects Waldo's pronunciation of "Vase" with "Vahz." It's a very funny performance. Other crucial figures: Don Q (Jacob Scipio, hilarious), Don Q's "heavy" with the diminutive name "Nini" (Deacon Randle), a rapper named Swag Doggg, with three G's. (Swagg Doggg, by the way, is played by Clifford Smith Jr., a.k.a. "Method Man" of the Wu-Tang Clan, as well as his collaborations with Redman. Legend.) Finally, there's Jayne White (Lucy Fry), a first grade teacher with a wild side. Everyone is a potential suspect.