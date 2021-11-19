In his first starring role in a feature film, Iwamoto brings naturalism, which should not be mistaken with tranquility. He plays protagonist Masao Matsuyoshi as a man who has compartmentalized so many elements of his life—his children, his friendships, his health—that he’s divided himself up too, separating parts until he’s effectively little more than a physical shell. Meanwhile, Wu, whose persona has always had a hard edge, uses that rigidity to her benefit as a woman unbothered by the boundaries of natural life. Her character is opaque right until the moment that she isn’t, and the clarity that Yogi applies to her motivations is simultaneously deeply compelling and deeply sad.

“I Was A Simple Man” begins in the present day, with a Honolulu transformed into the playground of the rich: mile-high skyscrapers, towers of gleaming metal and reflective glass, construction sounds omnipresent in the distance. Yogi frames two men in a window as they overlook the shiny new view, and then pushes us forward until we’re in line with, and then past, their perspective. We stand before all this progress, and we see its duality: change in one way, and destruction in another. But once something has been set in motion, it can be nearly impossible to rewind it back. These buildings can’t disappear. The land can’t be unsold. Hawaii’s statehood can’t be revoked. And the years that Masao has spent ruining his body with alcohol and cigarettes can’t be erased.

Masao is dying, and he needs someone to be with him in his last days. Who can help? His son Mark (Nelson Lee) struggles with mental illness. His daughter Kati (Chanel Akiko Hirai) resents the years her father spent estranged from them. His other son Henry is just a voice on a phone, hundreds of miles and six hours away. His grandson Gavin (Kanoa Goo) is unnerved by the irreversibility of what’s happening to Masao. In all of this—his going to the doctor, his family coming to him—Masao seems strangely aimless, and strangely resigned. His wedding ring grows loose on his aging fingers. Beer bottles and cigarettes clutter his home. He lights incense each night at his living room altar, which holds pictures of his parents and his wife, and he puts a small ceramic bowl overhead to capture the rain dripping in from a leak. How did he get to this place, and to this point?