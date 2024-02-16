The choice of religious language in that last sentence is intentional. Executive produced by Rob Reiner and directed by Dan Partland (who also did a documentary about former President Trump diagnosing him with narcissistic personality disorder and declaring him mentally unfit for office) "God & Country" investigates the rise of Christian Nationalist beliefs in the United States (spearheaded by evangelical Christians but also folding in other denominations, such as politically conservative Catholics) and the effect on legislation and electoral politics of a national network of churches that are sympathetic to those views and are ideally positioned to get out the vote. The film has an evangelical (with a small "e") sensibility itself: the end times are at hand, and we cover our eyes and ears at our peril.

As one expert points out, in America a dedicated minority can seize control of the apparatus of local, regional or national government because the citizens are notorious for failing to vote even when the stakes are critical. That's the threat, and one can see it at work in the banning of books at local and school libraries as a reaction to people who attend school board meetings who not only have zero children in the district but are often from out of state. The film explains that the reactionary wing of the U.S. electorate is louder than it is numerous. It actually comprises about a third of registered voters (far less than the mythical "half" cited by people who complain that such-and-such an entertainer's liberal political views are alienating to "half the country"). But these are folks who vote, percentage-wise, far more regularly than, say, left-leaning voters under 30, who talk a big game online but don't turn out on Election Day in numbers significant enough for the establishment to care what they have to say.

Christian Nationalists, the film explains, are working behind the scenes and in broad daylight to restructure the political machinery through gerrymandering, voter suppression, and the installation of friendly federal judges to allow for permanent rule by a minority: theirs. "We are going to impose Christian rule in this country!" declares Rick Wiles, a pastor and the founder of TruNews, a website described as offering "comments on global events and trends with a conservative, orthodox Christian worldview." Conservative columnist David French of The New York Times accuses this movement of practicing "malice and cruelty and division and partisanship" to further its aims, while Bishop William J. Barber III, a congregationalist minister, criticizes the worship of material wealth and guns, and says that the movement "is so loud about what God says so little about, and so quiet about what God says so much about," such as ending poverty and "caring for the least of thee."