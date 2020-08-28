Marco Pontecorvo is the son of the legendary Gillo Pontecorvo ("Battle of Algiers"). He has worked mostly in television, and "Fatima" is his third feature. For "Fatima," he and his co-screenwriters Valerio D'Annunzio and Barbara Nicolosi, use a framing device: in 1989, an author and professional skeptic (Harvey Keitel) visits the aging Sister Lúcia (Sônia Braga) in her Carmelite convent in Coimbra to interview her about her experiences. Over the course of the film, Keitel's character raises questions, interrogates her testimony, and Sister Lúcia answers forthrightly, sometimes teasing him with little quips, a twinkle in her eye. (People who went to visit Lúcia over the years mention her sharp sense of humor.) These conversations provide space for the philosophical and theological questions the story presents. Keitel's manner with Sister Lúcia is respectful and both allow the other to have their say. "Not everything unexplainable is necessarily transcendent," Keitel says. Sister Lúcia responds, "Faith begins at the edge of understanding." While there is a gap between the characters that will probably never be bridged, their conversation is invigorating, a healthy debate that avoids polarizing hostility.

The main action takes place in 1917, where Lúcia (the remarkable Stephanie Gil), and her cousins (Jorge Lamelas and Alejandra Howard) wait in the dusty fields for their apparition (Joana Ribeiro) to return to them. When she appears, she does so softly, walking in bare feet, wearing a white dress and veil. Her message is urgent: the war must end. Lúcia's brother Manuel has been declared missing in action and Lúcia's mother Maria (Lucia Moniz), an intense mercurial and sometimes harsh woman, is fearful she hasn't prayed hard enough for her son's return. Maria is convinced Lúcia is lying. Why would the Virgin appear to a child, and not a very good child at that? The Mayor (Goran Visnjic), a secular man, is alarmed by the pilgrims flocking to Fatima, and goes so far as to padlock the church. He also pulls the children in for rounds of interrogation. The Catholic Church hierarchy gets involved, with the local priest (Joaquin de Almeida) calling in the big guns. The children remain steadfast. “She was as real as you are,” Lúcia tells her outraged mother.

One of the things that distinguishes "Fatima" from similar films is its careful attention to character development. Everyone gets to be complex: the children, their parents, the priest. Even the Mayor has a complicated relationship with his wife, his wife who loves her husband but believes the children. The Mayor could have been portrayed as a sneering villain. You can see the enormous pressure he's under. Lucia's mother could also have been portrayed as a villain. She's not. She's torn in a million different directions.