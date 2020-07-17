And make no mistake, there’s a lot of guilt in this movie, most of it perched on the shoulders of our romantic co-lead Lu Fox (Garrett Hedlund). Lu is the mystery man on the cover of an old-timey bodice ripper, the type of rugged-looking former musician who chains his stolen dog to his truck on the beach while he poaches lobsters. He’s the kind of dude for whom chivalry won’t allow the acknowledgement that our other romantic co-lead, Georgie (Kelly Macdonald) is butt nekkid when he discovers her floating in the sea. “I thought you were a body,” he says to her. “You bet I’m a body!” I hoped she’d respond. No such luck, though far cheesier dialogue awaits us. To explain why he quit playing music, Lu tells Georgie that “music will undo you. It makes you forget, takes you somewhere else.”

That “somewhere else” is a gorgeous, middle of nowhere located in Western Australia, but I’m getting ahead of the story here. Georgie is in some kind of relationship (she denies it is marriage) with Jim (David Wenham), a jealous, moneyed type who apparently owns every creature in the sea, including the ones Lu catches. The town loves Jim but doesn’t take kindly to Georgie because she’s not from ‘round these parts. The townsfolks’ hatred runs so deeply that they won’t allow Georgie, a former nurse, to examine one of Jim’s men who has been gruesomely injured on his boat.

There’s no credible explanation why Georgie is here. She doesn’t appear to be trapped, except when it’s convenient to the plot. She doesn’t love Jim and the feeling seems to be mutual except, again, when it’s dramatically convenient. It’s implied that Georgie feels a maternal affection for Jim’s two young sons, who see her as a mother figure after the death of Jim’s first wife. Once Georgie gets into some fully-clothed rumpy-pumpy with Lu, however, all replacement Mommy bets are off. Immediately, Jim steps into the expected role of violence-prone, jealous lover. “As soon as he touched you, his hand should have f--king burned!” he yells at Georgie. Now, that would have been worth seeing.