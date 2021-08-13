We watch as Kang haunts non-descript urban interiors, which are mostly characterized by harsh artificial lighting, glassy surfaces, impenetrable shadows, and the city’s usual rude, but reassuring ambient noise. Kang seems to be on a self-care kick: he enjoys a luxurious bath, some acupuncture, and plenty of time spacing out, unmoored from any professional responsibilities (could this be a vacation?). And for a moment, Kang develops an unexpected bond with Non (Anong Houngheuangsy), a masseur. Kang and Non’s moment lasts longer, and is therefore maybe more uncomfortable, than some viewers will be used to.

Writer/director Ming-liang Tsai (“What Time Is It There?,” “Goodbye, Dragon Inn”) tends to prefer mood over plot. He also likes to super-impose ghost-like images on Lee’s body, or to partly obscure our view of his environment. So when Kang soaks in an open-air bath, the clear water that covers his body also reflects a pocket of light just over his right hip (maybe from a skylight?). And when Kang undergoes an acupuncture treatment, Lee’s back is covered with needles, and a messy patchwork of tin sheets and cardboard strips. Kang’s acupuncturist tops up his needles with a well-used, industrial-length lighter (it almost looks like a Dust Devil); some ashes crumble onto Lee’s back. But Kang’s acupuncturist doesn’t seem to notice or care, and Lee’s body remains still. Some of the needles on his back ignite and smolder.

Many of the spaces that Kang occupies are not conventionally handsome. They’re dark and confining, and often look like they’ve been abandoned, or left to rot. Mildew stains fleck the walls, and rainwater gets into everything. Iron bars and metal grates cover everything, and light either bounces or pushes us to the corners of open doorways, cracked window panes, and narrow corridors. These images don't transcend their shabby nature, but we still develop affection for their moldering, tacky, liminal surfaces. We adapt to what we’re looking at, and maybe even come to anticipate the harsh clatter of closing doors, or the shuffle of flip-flops on cheap-looking tiles. The sigh of an old car’s brakes, and the angry rumble of its engine.