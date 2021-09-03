In fairness, my five-year-old cousin will love it. It helps a lot that the Cinderella story is a classic for a reason. The essence of this tale, about the mistreated but pure-hearted girl who gets the ultimate makeover and the classic fairy tale happily ever after, ending appears in many cultures going back as far as recorded history. There are moments in this film where that imperishable story shines through, despite all efforts to clutter it up with snippets of pop songs and winks at the audience.

Each generation brings its own perspective to the Cinderella story. Recent versions focused on more diversity (the Brandy/Whitney Houston version), more agency ("Ever After"), or at least a better explanation for her obedience ("Ella Enchanted"). In this version, Cinderella (singer Camila Cabello) has big dreams of being a fashion designer and supporting herself so that she no longer has to live in her stepmother's basement. It also tries to give the stepmother (Idina Menzel) some understanding of the reason for her cruelty and tones down the mean girl element of the two step-sisters.

But the screenplay by writer/director Kay Cannon ("Pitch Perfect") overcorrects "Cinderella" and leaves the storyline unbalanced. It's possible to give the title character more aspirations, independence, and humor without dulling down everyone around her. But attributes are handed out here, one to a character, a challenge even the talented cast cannot overcome: the king (Pierce Brosnan) is dictatorial, the queen (Minnie Driver) is frustrated, the princess (Tallulah Greive) studies public policy, and the fairy god-person (Billy Porter as Fab G) is flamboyant. Prince Robert (Nicholas Galitzine) barely has any attributes at all other than being handsome, singing nicely, and being crazy about Cinderella. It's supposed to be a running joke that he is referred to as "The King's Idiot Son." But it's kind of not wrong. Okay, maybe not an idiot, but kind of a spoiled slacker who is clear on what he's not interested in but not so clear on what he might be interested in.