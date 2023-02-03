"Baby Ruby" is about a woman's experience of not just postpartum depression but postpartum psychosis, and her conviction that her newborn baby is somehow angry with her. Ruby is perceived by Jo as a raging malevolent creature. Ruby cries all the time, and Jo takes the crying personally. She feels like the baby is "punishing" her for something, there's a flaw in Jo's character only Ruby perceives. The pediatrician tells Jo, "Babies cry. It's what they do." Everybody tells her this. But Jo can't shake the feeling that something else is going on. Ruby seems hostile. Paranoia ratchets up. Jo wonders if her husband and her mother-in-law (Jayne Atkinson) are in cahoots, if the neighbors are on the level, or if there isn't something sinister going on.

Wohl keeps the film in close first-person, so Jo's increasingly terrified mindset is made manifest visibly, with lots of shock cuts and hallucinatory elements, where you're not sure what is real and what isn't. The possibility that the whole film is Jo's hallucination grows with every passing moment. Does she really go out for "Mom drinks" with the breezily gorgeous group of local women who go running every morning pushing baby carriages in front of them? Spencer seems like a good guy, and although his mom might be a little overbearing, they are also rightfully concerned. Or it all might be a front for some "Rosemary's Baby"-like conspiracy. Jo just can't be sure. And neither can we.

"Baby Ruby" operates at a high-pitched melodrama-horror level, and the constant frenzy becomes exhausting. The film's nerves become so frayed there's almost no feeling left in them; the terror is monotonous and repetitive. In "Rosemary's Baby," the terror comes because we can see that Rosemary's perceptions are accurate, despite all the gaslighting: something sinister IS going on, the neighbors ARE up to no good, her husband IS in cahoots with evil, and something IS wrong with her baby. "Baby Ruby" clearly wants to say something about the struggles many new mothers face, but the horror tropes—the pot boiling on the stove a particularly obvious example—drain away the power from the underlying message. There are only so many "did I just dream it or did it really happen" moments a film can take. There are only two authentically unnerving effects in "Baby Ruby": one involves Jo's shadow on the wall, and one involves her reflection in the window. These moments are intriguing and psychological, carrying enormous symbolic weight, but they stand alone.