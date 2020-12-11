Amidst the frenzy of international press, this would be the crucial question, not only for the girls’ beleaguered defense attorneys, but for everyone watching. The details are almost too far-fetched to believe. It feels like a meme come to life: Spreading a deadly nerve agent in some poor unsuspecting guy’s eyes just for the lulz. LOL! Could the two girls have really been that naive? Could they really have had no idea what they were doing? Could this brazen in-broad-daylight attack really have been part of a long con organized by North Korea to get rid of the potential “rival” for Kim Jong-un’s “throne”? Or were these two apolitical girls—with no known connection to North Korea—in actuality cold-blooded assassins?

There is so much news in the world it’s impossible to absorb it all. Documentaries and podcasts often fill that gap. This is what Ryan White’s documentary “Assassins” does, and he does it with straightforward clarity, an admirable choice particularly considering the outlandish nature of some of what went on. You'd think the tendency to “play up” the outrageous-ness would be irresistible, that it would be fun to “riff” on the more unbelievable aspects, via visual flourishes or pointedly ironic needle drops. The jokes practically write themselves. But White resists. In his mostly excellent documentary “Ask Dr. Ruth,” White “spiced up” the narrative with animated sequences, and an actress-voiced voiceover: these did little to illuminate the subject and felt unnecessary. Here, White plays it straight, and deftly untangles the different webs of meaning and implication, political, social and otherwise, to draw us into Siti and Doan's worlds, to understand how the girls were tricked and used as pawns in a deadly North Korean family feud.

Both Siti and Doan came from humble families, naive country girls, caught up in forces beyond their understanding in the “big city.” Doan had artistic aspirations. She wanted to be an actress. She participated in the trend of “prank videos,” modeled after the Jackass trilogy (although not nearly as creative). The work was intermittent, but at least it wasn't dirty or back-breaking. Siti’s backstory is a bit more grim: she left her village and moved to Jakarta where she found work in a clothing factory. She married her boss, gave birth to a child at 17, whom she then lost to her ex in the eventual divorce. She moved to Kuala Lumpur and drifted into sex work. When a taxi driver named John (one of the many mysterious figures who enter this story) tells Siti about a potential job participating in prank videos through a Japanese company, Siti jumped at the chance. It was better than sex work. The girls were managed by another mysterious person named “Mr. Y,” who made sure the girls rehearsed the pranks beforehand, coaching them on the effects necessary. “Everyone has their own roles to play,” Mr. Y texts Doan, a chilling message if you think of him not as a Japanese video-producer but as a North Korean secret agent.