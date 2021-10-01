When viewed today, the film doubles as a time capsule of analog technology and culture. As José drives around the streets of Madrid—pointing his gaze towards the many movie houses projecting imported popular titles such as “Superman,” “Quo Vadis,” and “Bambi”—there’s a brief echo to the image of New York City in “Taxi Driver,” with its blinding lights that fail to fully hide what’s festering underneath.

But though this is also a character disenfranchised from the mainstream, José resides on the opposite side of Travis Bickle’s righteousness, given that he is a cocaine and heroin user. His on-and-off girlfriend Ana (Argentine actress Cecilia Roth), also a consumer of the illegal powders, encourages and partakes in the cineaste’s self-destructive behavior.

Amid an episode of groggy frustration, he listens to the tape that came in the mail from a puzzling acquaintance. The voice is that of Pedro (Will More), an eccentric man in his late twenties who appears and behaves as if he was much younger. His narration of the unnamable occurrences sends the story into a significant flashback of how they met. Zulueta processes the narrative as part hallucination at all times, persuading the viewer to accept that we are in a distorted plane, where reality slowly fades into the background.

With a voyeuristic streak akin to Norman Bates, Pedro pathologically captures time lapses of everything around his rural domain using a Super 8 camera. Meeting José, who he perceives as a real filmmaker from the capital, serves as a dose of inspiration for the perturbed adolescent trapped in a deceiving body. The “arrebato” (rapture) that he so vehemently references throughout refers to the trance-like state that overtakes him when filming people, places, and things he’s never seen before; when narcotics send him into similar ecstasy, or when he's near a tangible memory (a toy or a sticker from childhood) that preserves his juvenile capacity for wonderment.