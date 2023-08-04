Years later, when his "spy" past was revealed in declassified documents, an elderly and very ill Ted Hall was interviewed by the BBC. When asked why he did what he did, Hall thinks for a long time before answering, "Compassion." His action can only be understood in the context of his time, requiring a willingness to listen to where he was coming from. Things are not black and white (even saying these words would be treasonous to some). Steve James' documentary, "A Compassionate Spy," takes Hall at his word (a little too much), but establishing what "compassion" meant in Hall's particular context is the organizing principle of "A Compassionate Spy."

The documentary is primarily composed of long interviews with Joan Hall, Ted Hall's wife for 50 years, now in her nineties. Two of their daughters join the conversation, going through their father's letters, and sharing memories. Joan is a captivating interview subject. The past is still very close to her. She talks about events from 70 years ago as though they happened yesterday.

Authors and physicists are also interviewed, including the aforementioned Joseph Albright and Marcia Kunstel, co-authors of Bombshell, the first account of Ted Hall's spy activities, written just before Hall died in 1999. Albright and Kunstel provide a wider perspective of the period, while Joan Hall takes us back to her politically active free-spirited youth. Ted Hall admitted in an interview he saw the world through "pinkish" glasses: As an atheist and a Socialist, he wanted the Russian Revolution to spread to the rest of the world. He wasn't alone in this doomed hope.

The Manhattan Project was cloaked in secrecy; much was kept from even the scientists working in the labs. However, it was clear to Hall almost immediately that "something gruesome and horrible was being constructed." He naively assumed that Russia—America's ally at the time—would be looped into the research. He was a scientist and believed in sharing information. He also felt that America's "monopoly" on this dangerous technology would be very bad for the world. Hall's radical college friend, Saville Sax (who plays a large part in the narrative, and his two children are interviewed in the documentary), suggested Hall try to pass on details of the implosion bomb to the Russians. It didn't take much convincing. Hall was legitimately (and rightfully) fearful of what would happen if this bomb was eventually dropped on actual people.