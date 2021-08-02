The Unloved, Part 92: Pandora and the Flying Dutchman

Albert Lewin is a name I wish more people knew. He was a genius, good at everything, smart as can be, and so talented it makes your head spin. A lot of people wanted to make literary or painterly cinema, he was the man who actually seemed to make movies out of oil paint and romantic poetry. Even now to watch his movies is to fall under a spell, to succumb to lust and impossible longing.

Poetry feels a little vulgar right now. I suppose it's too much to ask that we get used to normalcy, but I had a whole host of essays about the oddness of having survived the pandemic only to discover we haven't yet. That it hasn't ended. It may never.