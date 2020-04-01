The Unloved, Part 76: Juggernaut April 1, 2020 |

Well folks ... there's nothing I can say you don't already know about what a damned madhouse March 2020 became. The future is uncertain and the present is enervating. Be safe, and take some comfort in knowing you're not alone. We've been through awful things as a species, and we'll be ok again eventually. This piece is about what it feels like to live through something catastrophic. All my best to each and everyone of you right now.



People are watching Steven Soderbergh's "Contagion" during quarantine—but Soderbergh got his playbook from Richard Lester's "Juggernaut."









Advertisement

Previous Article: Human Capital

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus