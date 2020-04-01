The Unloved, Part 76: Juggernaut

How to Fix a Drug Scandal
Rarely have I been more frustrated by a documentary production’s formal choices and how they interfere with the engaging content of the story they’re trying…
Vivarium isn’t a fun watch, and not just because it’s generally claustrophobic and insistently bleak.
Roger Ebert on James Ivory's "Howards End".
"The Ballad of Narayama" is a Japanese film of great beauty and elegant artifice, telling a story of startling cruelty. What a space it opens…
Chaz Ebert essay about the cancellation of Ebertfest 2020 and presenting an exclusive video of Ebertfest 2019.
A whimsical ode to the comic book character She-Hulk, who will be receiving her own Disney+ series.
A video essay celebrating Richard Lester's maligned masterpiece, Juggernaut.
A correspondent offers her advice on stuff to binge during the quarantine.
Recommendations from Far Flung Correspondent Seongyong Cho about films other than Parasite that represent the best in modern South Korean film.
A review of a new Netflix sketch comedy show.
A review of the new Apple TV+ mystery series Home Before Dark, which premieres on Friday, April 3.
Well folks ... there's nothing I can say you don't already know about what a damned madhouse March 2020 became. The future is uncertain and the present is enervating. Be safe, and take some comfort in knowing you're not alone. We've been through awful things as a species, and we'll be ok again eventually. This piece is about what it feels like to live through something catastrophic. All my best to each and everyone of you right now.
People are watching Steven Soderbergh's "Contagion" during quarantine—but Soderbergh got his playbook from Richard Lester's "Juggernaut."
This message came to me from a reader named Peter Svensland.
While the pandemic will pass, our awareness of each other should not.
A tribute to the late director, Stuart Gordon.
An essay on the art of choosing a favorite film.