 In Memoriam 1942 – 2013 “Roger Ebert loved movies.”

RogerEbert.com

How to Fix a Drug Scandal

Rarely have I been more frustrated by a documentary production’s formal choices and how they interfere with the engaging content of the story they’re trying…

Vivarium

Vivarium isn’t a fun watch, and not just because it’s generally claustrophobic and insistently bleak.

Other reviews
Review Archives

Ballad of Narayama

"The Ballad of Narayama" is a Japanese film of great beauty and elegant artifice, telling a story of startling cruelty. What a space it opens…

Other reviews
Great Movie Archives
Other articles
Chaz's Journal Archives
Other articles
Blog Archives
Other articles
Far Flunger Archives
Other articles
Channel Archives

The Unloved, Part 76: Juggernaut

by Scout Tafoya

Well folks ... there's nothing I can say you don't already know about what a damned madhouse March 2020 became. The future is uncertain and the present is enervating. Be safe, and take some comfort in knowing you're not alone. We've been through awful things as a species, and we'll be ok again eventually. This piece is about what it feels like to live through something catastrophic. All my best to each and everyone of you right now. 

People are watching Steven Soderbergh's "Contagion" during quarantine—but Soderbergh got his playbook from Richard Lester's "Juggernaut."



Advertisement

Popular Blog Posts

Who do you read? Good Roger, or Bad Roger? Roger Ebert

This message came to me from a reader named Peter Svensland. He and a fr...

Cloud Atlas in the Time of Coronavirus Robert Daniels

While the pandemic will pass, our awareness of each other should not.

Stuart Gordon: 1947-2020 Peter Sobczynski

A tribute to the late director, Stuart Gordon.

How We Choose Our Favorite Film, and Why Mine is Joe Versus the Volcano Collin Souter

An essay on the art of choosing a favorite film.

Popular Reviews

Vivarium
The Hunt
Banana Split
Tiger King
Reveal Comments
comments powered by Disqus