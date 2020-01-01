 In Memoriam 1942 – 2013 “Roger Ebert loved movies.”

RogerEbert.com

Into the Dark: Midnight Kiss

Midnight Kiss has some interesting ideas and certainly feels original, but it comes apart a few times, especially in its final scenes and the tonally…

Other reviews
Review Archives

Ballad of Narayama

"The Ballad of Narayama" is a Japanese film of great beauty and elegant artifice, telling a story of startling cruelty. What a space it opens…

Other reviews
Great Movie Archives
Other articles
Chaz's Journal Archives
Other articles
Blog Archives
Other articles
Far Flunger Archives
Other articles
Channel Archives

The Unloved, Part 73: Deja Vu

by Scout Tafoya

I figured with all of us having just seen fireworks for the new year we should keep them alive with a look at the work of Tony Scott. Scott's whole career qualifies as unloved as he was very rarely taken seriously as a visual artist, most people not being able to see past his vulgarity and uber-violent sagas of childish men taking their frustration out on cars, buildings, submarines - whatever was near. I've really, really come to love Scott and I think we're getting to a point where his old hellraiser reputation is being supplanted by a more thoughtful consideration, but maybe Tony would have liked his name to stay a dirty word. He lived hard and directed harder. But when he wanted to make something soft and lovely, he could deliver. Case in point, the great Deja Vu.



Advertisement

Popular Blog Posts

Netflix Really Hopes Game of Thrones Fans Take to The Witcher Brian Tallerico

A review of the new Netflix series The Witcher, based on the hit books and games, starring Henry Cavill.

The Ten Best Films of 2019 The Editors

The best films of 2019, as chosen by the staff of RogerEbert.com.

Who do you read? Good Roger, or Bad Roger? Roger Ebert

This message came to me from a reader named Peter Svensland. He and a fr...

The Great Performances of 2019 The Editors

Some of our favorite performances of the year.

Popular Reviews

1917
Uncut Gems
Little Women
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Reveal Comments
comments powered by Disqus