Roger Ebert Home
MZS

The Unloved, Part 125: Mother Night

Scout Tafoya

Like Carl Franklin, John Dahl, and Daniel Minahan, Keith Gordon is a director who seems to only work in TV despite having made 5-star films. Gordon's got nothing like the reputation he deserves after becoming one of the most sensitive, sensuous adapters of great novels and a fierce stylist to boot. He created these gorgeously fraught worlds of melancholy born of bad decisions and regrets. "Mother Night" is the best (only good?) Kurt Vonnegut adaptation we've ever been given, and that alone ought to have kept in our conversations, but, alas, the director of five of the best films of the last 40 years has been shunted off to the side like so many other immense talents. I should like to see many more Keith Gordon films in my lifetime. 



Scout Tafoya
Scout Tafoya

Scout Tafoya is a critic and filmmaker who writes for and edits the arts blog Apocalypse Now and directs both feature length and short films.

Latest blog posts

Latest reviews

I Saw the TV Glow
Robert Daniels
The Tattooist of Auschwitz
Clint Worthington
Evil Does Not Exist
Glenn Kenny
Challengers
Matt Zoller Seitz
Boy Kills World
Simon Abrams
Infested
Monica Castillo

Comments

comments powered by Disqus