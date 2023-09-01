The Unloved, Part 117: A Hen in the Wind

This one comes with a care warning for scenes of domestic abuse for those who might not want to see such a thing displayed. I was taken aback by it myself, and in the editing, it just got more grueling. This may explain why a movie by Yasujirō Ozu, the most beloved of Japanese filmmakers from the first golden age of their cinema, has such a checkered reputation. It preceded "Late Spring," the first of the true Ozu films that repeat scenarios and settings and in which the actors keep playing the same parts. Roger Ebert himself spoke beautifully about these late works.