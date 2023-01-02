The Unloved, Part 109: The Cavern

The Unloved is silently dedicated in perpetual honor of Edgar G. Ulmer, the golden age director whom Hollywood showed the shabbiest treatment. Blacklisted from the majors for loving the wrong woman, he spent his life in pursuit of the meager means to bare his soul while working a series of low budget genre films. Even with colossal odds against him, he managed to leave behind an incredible, varied, and achingly personal body of work behind. Today, the second day of 2023, less than a year until the 10-year anniversary of The Unloved, we honor Edgar Ulmer and his transcendent final feature.







