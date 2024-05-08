The Problem and the Solution: Why Palpatine from Star Wars is One of the Great Movie Villains

What's most remarkable about Palpatine's arc is that, unlike many supervillain plots, little of it is dependent on coincidence or inherently ridiculous on its face. Instead, it's based on understanding human (humanoid? This is "Star Wars," after all) nature, then setting up situations where politicians and the general populace will respond as they usually do when told that if they don't make a momentous decision immediately, all will be lost.

Ian McDiarmid, the veteran London stage actor who played Palpatine in three "Star Wars" trilogies, was the perfect actor for the role. It all seems fated in retrospect: McDiarmid has said in interviews that he lucked out in the timing of the series. He was 38 when he first played Palpatine under heavy makeup in 1983's "Return of the Jedi," much younger than the character on the page. By the time he was called in to perform the role again, he was the perfect age to play the character at that moment in his life (mid-to-late '50s).



McDiarmid has likened the character to Iago in William Shakespeare's "Othello." It's a perfect comparison point: Iago's plan is based on understanding the psychology of his nemesis, Othello, and everyone orbiting around him. Then, he sets up a situation where Othello will do the thing he's quite likely to do, given who he is and what his weaknesses are (insecurity, jealousy, and a lethal temper). Similarly, Palpatine's rise depends on understanding the political apparatus of the Old Republic and getting its key players to do what they're most likely to do.

There's some political analogy-making here, too, though it's necessarily inexact because the story is a space fantasy. The politics are fundamentally left-wing and antifascist. Lucas has said that the duo of Grand Moff Tarkin and Darth Vader in "A New Hope" was inspired by President Nixon and Secretary of State Henry Kissinger during the later years of the Vietnam War, and that the rebels seeking a restoration of the old Republic were inspired by the Vietcong waging guerrilla war against the technologically superior American occupiers. It all got mixed in with mythology and elements from other parts of history, including World War II (the empire are basically space Nazis with retro-1940s German-style officer uniforms and ground infantry called "Stormtroopers") and the American revolutionaries' struggle against the British Empire (nearly all of the bad guys in the original "Star Wars" trilogy are played by actors from the United Kingdom, and with the sole exception of Obi-Wan, all the main actors are Americans).