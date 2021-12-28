Your Heart's Just Bleeding Everywhere: Clifton Collins, Jr. on Jockey

Thank you so much for picking up on that. As an actor you bring these subtleties to the table and you can't really point them out too hard because then it defeats the purpose of the performance. And that's really a testament to [director and co-writer] Clint Bentley. He said, “Jackson's really a broken man. He's got issues and has pain and this and that.” I said, “Okay, cool, so is it cool if I'm just a little janky, walking and certain stuff?” So, there's moments from getting ready to speak to somebody, I'm going to face somebody. So, I would have a little jankiness that I would slowly kind of shift and try to walk a little straighter as I ask Jerry for this horse. I was trying to walk a little straighter and less broken so he'd be like, “Sure.” But you're not going to fool the people who know, the way Ruth [Molly Parker’s character] knows him. I can't hide that from her. She knows me too well. But if you watch when she's sitting at the table you will see how I tried to compose myself and I stopped. No point in trying to pretend.

Did you do much research? Did you talk to jockeys?

I hung out with them every day. Every day I hung out with, them, spoke to them, talked to them. Sometimes they want me to show up and meet them at a race or the owner of the track, “Hey come on, there's going to be a barbecue tomorrow.” I just wanted to be a part of the life that coexists at the racetrack because the jockeys are always there. Some are in the back, in the trailers. The owner of the tracks may be having a private party there that the jockeys are invited to. I partook in so much of the lifestyle. So that's where I got so much of the detail and the nuance and it gave me the vernacular that I was lacking to be able to apply that to some of the dialogue and some of the rewrites and things of that nature. And culturally speaking, the culture has changed since Clint was riding horses or his father was riding horses. So, to be a part of that and to soak that up it is a humbling honor and privilege to be welcomed into their world the way that they did so open-heartedly.

I'm sure they could tell that you were representing them very respectfully and accurately.

That's my only goal. I will fight for that goal. There's no way you could betray that.

I'm always very curious with actors how you do such a good job of conveying a lifelong relationship with someone that is just another actor. And so your relationship with Molly Parker as Ruth is so authentic. There was so much history and so much shorthand that your characters had with each other.



We didn't have to really develop it. The kind of artist that Molly is, she showed up a little early also, not as early as I did. I had a week of shooting without Molly and Moises. But she shows up, she's got her trainer, she's spending time with her. When she sits down with me, she's already got all her guns loaded and safeties are off and she's ready to just play with me. So, to sit down with somebody that is that prepared, where I've been just gathering all this Intel and all this stuff and trying to fall into these roles, then just by default of similarity of passions and a process it just starts to boom. Boom, it's right there. She knows how I work. She knows how she works. We're working with each other. It's just neutrons and protons dancing in an atom.