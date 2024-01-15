We’re So Short on Time: John Sayles on Lone Star

Anyway, we stopped to look at the wall and I was thinking how now we couldn't do that shot because there'd be barbed wire there, or it would have an even heavier kind of content. It was very, very conscious for us to shoot there. We shot that scene on two different days. The first day we were kind of off and I just said to Elizabeth and Chris, let's come back and do it again tomorrow. What I wanted from them was that double thing, which is how they're both thinking about multiple things at the same time: how they used to go down here to be alone together when they were kids and now, what's the adult me have to do with that kid? What do we mean to each other? Are you thinking about the things I’m thinking about? I wanted them to also think about the possibility for them to get together again and where each of them were in terms of hopefulness about that. I said to them, look, I think you are going to get together, but you’re not going to stay in that town. You're not going to eat in your mom's restaurant together, you're going to have to get some distance and make your own separate piece of that because I never wanted the film to feel like a solution to all of these divisions, these problems. Maybe you've done something for yourselves here - you’re not going to let the official story keep us apart. But that doesn’t erase all of our problems.

The line I am most moved by in your film is time. Talk to me about how you depict that border, the one that separates who we are from who we were in “Lone Star.”

One of the main things that a cut does is it says one thing has ended and another thing is starting: especially a hard cut, a transition not on motion. I didn't want cuts between the present and the past because these people, and we all, are carrying this stuff from the past into our presents. We are who we are because we went through these things and they're always in our heads. I wrote these as pans and not cuts, worked them all out with [DP] Stuart [Dryburgh] and the grips and the gaffers and everybody else, how to choreograph these movements.Sometimes when you do a master shot like that it can get a little difficult. People are running around behind the camera and changing the look of things and maybe actors are changing clothes or you're going to have to find a way to make the cut invisible.

How’d you get buy-in?

You basically have to tell the crew “I am committing to this.” [Laughs] I'm not going to shoot any coverage. You're going to work hard on this thing, but when we get it, it's going to be really cool, and I'm not going to have an escape route for myself so when you see the movie you’ll never wonder “why did we kill ourselves for that shot? When he, he's going to cut away to the dog?” My favorite of those was the transition with the tire guy in Mexico, and we kept cutting back and forth between the two of them, and eventually you cut back to the guy who's telling the story, the guy who owns the tire shop, and the rest of the frame is filled by the sign that is behind him, and what we did is we moved him and the sign, you know, a hundred miles away almost to the Pecos River so when you pan away from him you're in a totally different place. And we had to figure out where the sun’s coming from and using a measuring tape to see how far we are from the lens, using the same lens and all those kinds of things. I really love those problems to solve so it really cuts very nicely but without being showy. I didn’t want to draw attention to it, I wanted the opposite, to feel like it was just a flow like time or like your river.