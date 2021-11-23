Wearing a Mask to Tell the Truth: Ryūsuke Hamaguchi on Drive My Car

Both your movies this year reflect your established style of mesmerizing long takes and passionate closeups, and the editing of both intertwines them beautifully. How do you remain attuned to the flow and the rhythm of the story enough to find the shape of each scene?

You asked about the editing, but I think the two important things that go into it are what's in the script and then what actually takes place when it's being filmed, when the performers are performing the scripts. Of course, when I'm writing my scripts, I try to incorporate as much into that as possible. The filming is where the actual interpretation takes place. I don't tell the performers my particular interpretation or what I want them to do. This enables me to get surprises from my performers when they are actually doing their performance, and it enables me to say on the spot whether something is a good take or if I want to use it. And then during the editing process, I'm also able to see things that might be surprising to me. And I'm looking at it in the context of the larger picture at that point, whether I'm going to use that take.

To tighten things up, I have to make selections in terms of what I'm using. But what I'm using as my criteria is the character's emotions. Is it being conveyed enough? Is this long enough to convey these emotions? Is it conveying them for too long? That really is the criteria in terms of what I'm doing in regards to that. Whether the emotion needs to be brought to the next scene or not, those are the yardsticks I'm looking at.

In Haruki Murakami’s story, Uncle Vanya is discussed but its themes are also distilled by Murakami into his own prose. “Drive My Car” extrapolates away from the Murakami but also elaborates more upon the Chekhov story; we hear and see more of it directly. All three stories explore this idea that life is a process of performing our roles as written without knowing why, and that only in death—as Sonya says in Uncle Vanya, beyond the grave—will we find that clarity we lack in life, which is full of suffering. What strikes me is that the process of adaptation, moving back from the reality of one story and containing it within another, creates a space for analyzing that story but also examining what you feel from it as a reader. What is your perspective on art in this way, as allowing room for catharsis or even overcoming death in some way?

So first, in regard to Uncle Vanya, you're correct that in the original work from Murakami, there's only a few lines that actually talk about it. But if we're going beyond the short story, there are extensive references to Chekhov in his other works and novels. He was strongly influenced by Chekhov. Within my work, though, within “Drive My Car,” Kafuku actually has a very strong correspondence to Vanya. The lines that are being said for Uncle Vanya are really expressing the feelings of Kafuku, his emotions, that being that he's living a life that he didn't want to have, but it's the life that he has to live. Those common emotions occur between Kafuku and Vanya.