Video Interview: The Two Popes

Black Christmas
It reflects the world outside the movie theater in ways that most other studio-distributed horror movies don’t.
It reflects the world outside the movie theater in ways that most other studio-distributed horror movies don’t.
It’s one of the year’s best and most distinctive movies, though sure to be divisive, even alienating for some viewers, in the manner of nearly…
Roger Ebert on James Ivory's "Howards End".
"The Ballad of Narayama" is a Japanese film of great beauty and elegant artifice, telling a story of startling cruelty. What a space it opens…
An article about today's noon premiere of a new movie about architect Benjamin Marshall at the Gene Siskel Film Center.
An article about the screening of Horace Jenkins' "Cane River" on Friday, November 1st, at the Academy Film Archive in Los Angeles.
Scout Tafoya's video essay series about maligned masterpieces celebrates Steven Soderbergh's Solaris.
An article about today's noon premiere of a new movie about architect Benjamin Marshall at the Gene Siskel Film Center.
An FFC on Gavin Hood's Official Secrets.
A celebration of Yasujiro Ozu, as written by a Far Flung Correspondent from Egypt.
It’s possible that even the uncanny valley ushered in by Scorsese’s so-called “youthification” is there by the director’s elaborate design.
An interview with Anthony Hopkins, Jonathan Pryce, and Fernando Meirelles.
Since he started as film critic for the Chicago Sun-Times in 1967, and began covering movies locally and at international film festivals, Roger Ebert has met and interviewed countless movie idols, artists and unknowns -- some of them even before they became famous. There's hardly a major figure in the history of movies, from the last part of the 20th century into the 21st, that he hasn't encountered.
"The Two Popes," which debuted at the Telluride Film Festival, has been a hit with audiences on the Festival circuit and lands on Netflix this Friday after a small theatrical run. Directed by Brazilian director Fernando Meirelles ("City of God") and masterfully written by Anthony McCarten ("Darkest Hour," "The Theory of Everything," "Bohemian Rhapsody"). it imagines a series of conversations between Pope Benedict (Anthony Hopkins) and the future Pope Francis (Jonathan Pryce) behind Vatican walls. Together they must find common ground to forge a new path for the Catholic Church.
Advertisement
Previous Article: Rob Garver on What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael
The best films of 2019, as chosen by the staff of RogerEbert.com.
This message came to me from a reader named Peter Svensland. He and a fr...
The top 50 shows of the 2010s.
Our individual lists for the best films of the past ten years.