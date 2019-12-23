Video Interview: Jamie Foxx on Just Mercy December 23, 2019 |

"Just Mercy" tells the true story of Walter McMillian (played by Jamie Foxx), who was wrongly convicted of murder and sentenced to death. With the help of a young defense attorney Brian Stevenson (played by Michael B. Jordan), he is finally exonerated.

Australian journalist Katherine Tulich spoke with Jamie Foxx on how he prepared for the role (including a visit to Death Row) for this exclusive video report.

