Video Interview: Jamie Foxx on Just Mercy

Just Mercy
The majority of films about African-American suffering have always been calibrated the way Just Mercy is, with an eye to not offending White viewers with…
While Feng’s latest may be unbearably sentimental and too blunt, it’s also good enough, if you’re looking for a little romance and a good cry.
Roger Ebert on James Ivory's "Howards End".
"The Ballad of Narayama" is a Japanese film of great beauty and elegant artifice, telling a story of startling cruelty. What a space it opens…
An article about today's noon premiere of a new movie about architect Benjamin Marshall at the Gene Siskel Film Center.
An article about the screening of Horace Jenkins' "Cane River" on Friday, November 1st, at the Academy Film Archive in Los Angeles.
Scout Tafoya's video essay series about maligned masterpieces celebrates Steven Soderbergh's Solaris.
An FFC on Gavin Hood's Official Secrets.
A celebration of Yasujiro Ozu, as written by a Far Flung Correspondent from Egypt.
An interview with the star of Just Mercy.
An interview with actors Tim Blake Nelson and Karan Kendrick about co-starring in Destin Daniel Cretton's fact-based drama "Just Mercy."
Since he started as film critic for the Chicago Sun-Times in 1967, and began covering movies locally and at international film festivals, Roger Ebert has met and interviewed countless movie idols, artists and unknowns -- some of them even before they became famous. There's hardly a major figure in the history of movies, from the last part of the 20th century into the 21st, that he hasn't encountered.
"Just Mercy" tells the true story of Walter McMillian (played by Jamie Foxx), who was wrongly convicted of murder and sentenced to death. With the help of a young defense attorney Brian Stevenson (played by Michael B. Jordan), he is finally exonerated.
Australian journalist Katherine Tulich spoke with Jamie Foxx on how he prepared for the role (including a visit to Death Row) for this exclusive video report.
A review of the new Netflix series The Witcher, based on the hit books and games, starring Henry Cavill.
A critic looks at the best film scores of the 2010s.
