Video Interview: Jamie Foxx on Just Mercy

by Katherine Tulich

"Just Mercy" tells the true story of Walter McMillian (played by Jamie Foxx), who was wrongly convicted of murder and sentenced to death. With the help of a young defense attorney Brian Stevenson (played by Michael B. Jordan), he is finally exonerated. 

Australian journalist Katherine Tulich spoke with Jamie Foxx on how he prepared for the role (including a visit to Death Row) for this exclusive video report.

 

