The new time-tripping comedy "Palm Springs" stars Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti as wedding guests stuck in a perennial time loop. While deja vu is nothing new as a plot trick (think "Groundhog Day"), "Palm Springs"' repetitive droll for its central characters living the same day over and over again unwittingly strikes the right chord in the time of quarantine. Film journalist Katherine Tulich spoke to Andy Samberg about the movie's themes and memes in this exclusive video interview.