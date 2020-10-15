Video Interview: Aaron Sorkin, Eddie Redmayne & Frank Langella on The Trial of the Chicago 7

For 14 years, "The West Wing" creator Aaron Sorkin has labored to make his current film, "The Trial of the Chicago 7," about the seven famed antiwar activists charged with inciting a riot at the 1968 Democratic National Convention. Intercutting the tense and ultimately violent riots with the ensuing court case led by the biased Judge Julius Hoffman (played by Frank Langella), Sorkin has crafted an exciting film that is not only a vivid re-creation of history but perhaps more a somber reminder of how the struggles and prejudice of the 1960s still resonate today. It features a crackling ensemble cast that includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, John Carroll Lynch, Eddie Redmayne, Mark Rylance, and Jeremy Strong.

Entertainment journalist Katherine Tulich spoke to Sorkin, Langella, and Redmayne for this exclusive video report.