This Story Doesn't Stop: Director Raoul Peck on Silver Dollar Road

I want to talk to you about the light in this movie. Both the indoor and outdoor lighting are splendid. You really show us why that property feels like paradise for the Reels family members. Tell me about your crew.

There were multiple crews. Don't forget, the journalist for ProPublica, Lizzy Presser, has been documenting her research for at least two and a half years, and she had different crews. One is Mayeta Clark, which I acknowledge in the credits, and another, DP Katie Campbell. So, these two women have done an incredible job documenting the story of the family for at least two years. And you can imagine, to catch those moments in the life of the family like this, that means you have to spend a lot of time on site. You have to be totally integrated. You have to be in the bad moments, the moments of happiness, the moments of anger. So, I was really fortunate to have that footage, the whole trove of footage, as my own archive to make the film.



What was important to add to the archival footage to shape the story?

When I was ready to shoot my turn, I knew exactly what I was going for because I had made a few choices, like the choice of letting the two women tell the story, Mamie and Kim. And I knew, okay, who can be as key to the story as well? Of course, Melvin and Licurtis. And also, the next generation. So, I knew more or less what I needed to have additionally and create. And the rest is doing my job and create moments where I could let that happen, to go with them on the boat and to spend a day, to go in the forest with Melvin, to find the cemetery, which a lot of them had forgotten that it exists. So, those are really moments where you get to build the narration and to see what the film is going to be.

There was also a decision to make sure I stayed with them. I stayed in their environment. I stayed where their livelihood is, where their childhood memories are, where their ancestors' memories are. The forest; they know stories about that forest like forever. The cemeteries. There are three cemeteries. That means there are multiple generations. So, I knew I had to stay in that place. That's where the story happened. That's where the narrators are telling the story from. And the images had to also translate that. And to finish maybe your question, the rest is also making choices about between those images and make sure that they stay in the same ambiance. And so, yes, I had also good cinematographers to do that.