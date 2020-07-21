The World We're Living In: Dave Franco on The Rental

Something is also off with the Airbnb host, Taylor (Toby Huss). He’s handy with a repair when they need it, but his readiness to offer them a telescope, and his silent racism against Mina, leaves everyone uncomfortable. Is he watching them? These two uncertainties layer up in an original script that’s thrilling through its unsettling final moments, when it leaves viewers with such a plausible evil for the era of Airbnbs that making a movie about it seems dangerous itself.

Beyond our common modern anxieties, "The Rental" owns its major influences, like the mind of co-writer Joe Swanberg, who is no stranger to intimate arenas for intricate relationships (and previously worked with Franco on the Netflix show “Easy”). There’s also a bit of Sean Durkin’s cold-blooded nature in there, the “Martha Marcy May Marlene” director serving here as an executive producer. But the way in which Franco sharpens horror conventions, while pushing his characters and audience alike to multifaceted discomfort, announces him as a major director to keep an eye on.

Franco talked to RogerEbert.com about constructing his directorial debut, his own paranoia about privacy, and more. Semi-spoilers are saved for the final question.

Back in 2016, when we talked about “Now You See Me 2,” there was a moment when you asked me, “Do you think it would be tough to accept me in a serious role?”

Thaaat’s an interesting question that I posed.

Is directing a horror movie reflective for you of that thinking back in 2017?

It definitely wasn’t my intention to make people take me seriously [laughs]. I think most people just know me from the comedies that I’ve acted in, and everyone is surprised that my directorial debut is a horror film. But as a viewer there’s nothing I enjoy more than a smart genre film, a film that takes the scares seriously but also prioritizes everything else: the acting, the visuals, the music, the production design, and really approaches everything in a more tasteful, elevated way. I think about filmmakers, this young group of genre filmmakers now, people like Ari Aster, Jordan Peele, Amy Seimetz, Sean Durkin, David Robert Mitchell, these are all directors who make projects that feel more nuanced and atmospheric and they really take their time to creep up on you, as opposed to many genre films that if we rely too heavily on cheap jump scares, ultimately feel disposable.

I noticed that Sean Durkin was an executive producer on the project—did he provide any tips to you, or provide any help to the project outside of being an executive producer?

I don’t know how I convinced Sean Durkin to be a producer on my first film, but he ended up becoming somewhat of a mentor to me throughout the process. I trust his taste inherently, and I really value his opinion on how much or how much little to lean into the genre element, and in the end he really gave me the confidence to make a horror film that doesn’t rely on jump scares. Instead, I want to set a very specific tone with the music and visuals, where as an audience member you believe that something scary could happen at any moment, even when there’s nothing overtly scary happening on-screen. He just really instilled that confidence in me to trust that there was enough tension between these characters that I didn’t need to put the horror element too much in the audience’s face.