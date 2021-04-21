The Beautiful World of Native Comedy: Michael Greyeyes on Rutherford Falls

Several of your projects including “Blood Quantum” and “I Know This Much is True” came out right in the height of the pandemic. “Rutherford Falls” was filmed during COVID-19 and is now being released while we are still in these new times. What has this been like?

Well, it's wistful, that's for sure. There was no hint of this reality when I was making those shows except, of course, for “Rutherford Falls.” Universal and Peacock spent a lot of money to take care of us. We were tested every day. I felt very, very, very safe when we were filming. So, you know, I owe a debt of gratitude. I was away from my family for a number of months and I was in Los Angeles where numbers weren't good.

But we made the show and it was beautiful that there you were in the middle of this horrible thing. Yet, you could come to work and enjoy this beautiful world where our humor was celebrated, where our communities were celebrated, where the kind of families that I grew up with are part of the script. And I was also surrounded by my community.

Very often, I'm the only Native person on the set or in a narrative and I'm very used to that. With this show, that was not the case. I was part of a community. And there was an immediacy and a joy to that kind of work experience that I won't soon forget.

You’ve worked with some talented Native filmmakers like Jeff Barnaby and Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr. With "Rutherford Falls," there were directors like Sydney Freeland. As you mentioned, you’re often the only Native person on set but how does working with these directors differ?

I think I want to speak to directors and also our showrunner, Sierra. As an Indigenous person, I understand the world from my own shoes. And I understand how we can understand our history to the extent I've studied it and experienced it. And so it informs literally everything I do.