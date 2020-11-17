The Awareness of Sound Itself: Filmmakers Behind Sound of Metal on Bringing the Audience Inside the Character's Hearing Loss

Director/co-writer Darius Marder, co-writer/composer (and brother) Abraham Marder, sound designer Nicolas Becker, editor Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, costume designer Megan Stark Evans, and production designer Jeremy Woodward answered questions via Zoom about taking us inside not just inside Ruben's world but inside his ears.

The Marder brothers dedicated the film to their grandmother, who became deaf through a side effect of medication and "felt completely alienated in her world," Abraham told us. The team did "a lot of nerdy research" on Deaf experience and culture and included many from the Deaf community in the film. "We studied what happens to musicians who are losing their hearing, other ways people lose their hearing, taking antibiotics, depression, many strange ways based on mental health, music." They looked at the emotional experience of frustration and isolation. Abraham himself had tinnitus while they were writing the screenplay, which influenced the writing as well. Communicating in sign, he said, "We can't be our monotone selves. You have to animate and you have to express in a different way. It's really about true community and communicating in a very genuine way."

The brothers were drawn to the ideas of music as a connection between people and as a metaphor for all relationships. "We all have our own place within a relationship," Darius said. "I play the drums and you play guitar and together we make this music. But what are we if we start pulling those sounds apart? If you leave, what is left? Abraham and I were both inspired by the concept of using this two-person band as a metaphor for a relationship. Even though it is steeped in a very specific music world, the intention was for it to be universal in feeling."

Abraham added, "The idea was intoxicating because it was the ultimate alienation someone could go through. To be a musician, but really anyone who goes through a hearing loss. To build a story that begins in a place with such loss but have it full of some magic and some vague light that is consistently there." He composed much more music than actually is heard in the film, and described the remaining score as "specific and sparse. The biggest thing in editing was slowly taking everything away, so you can see it's a natural voyage you're on." Even the instruments helped to create the subjective experience of Ruben's altered perception. "We worked with a Cristal Baschet, which feels like the inner ear to us, incredibly vibrational, a resophonic guitar, to create big, vibrational sounds ... always the score coming from Deaf perspective and not trying to sweep you up in an emotional perspective outside of Ruben."