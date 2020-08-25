The Art Takes You Out of This: RZA on Cut Throat City

This film looks great, especially the way you shot New Orleans. I've watched a lot of films set in New Orleans and they're always shot in the touristy wards. But you filmed in the lower Ninth Ward, the portion of the city that people don't usually get to see.

We had two options, right. We could’ve fabricated it, or run somewhere else to get a bigger tax break, but I was adamant about shooting in the Ninth Ward. When I scouted, I felt like it was part of the story. And then secondly, I felt like, “Yo. We have to come into the community with something that's beneficial to the community.” A film crew does that. I remember being on a set one day—as an actor—in a small town in North Carolina. It was for a film called “Gospel Hill.” I noticed how quiet that town was until the film crew got there and how we turnt it up. The businesses were doing well. The bars were happy on the weekend, and the cafes were happy during the weekday. [laughs] It was because the production filled an economic void.

So to me, we had a location that was real to the story, which meant that I didn't have to build all these sets. We did build a shack—the home of Wesley Snipes’ character—but we built it in the Ninth Ward. I wanted to use that realism. We used people’s homes. And we at least, left them with an opportunity to refurbish those homes based on some of the economics that was left behind. So if it’s positive all around, you can't lose. Then everybody's happy. It's a bad analogy, but it's like sex, everybody gets an orgasm. [laughs]

You’ve talked about New Orleans not changing much, in terms of the devastation. With regards to Black Lives Matter spotlighting racial inequalities, New Orleans is a city that’s kind of a microcosm of America’s problems.

Of course, the city has its own unique things that can't be found anywhere, but in New Orleans, I bet that when you look at it on a social level, it can be a microcosm. I’ve been using this analogy a lot, but in the '50s there was lead inside all of the paint. They painted the schools with it. They painted houses with it. And they didn't know that it was killing people. But now they know, and so it’s been removed. And now you can buy paint with no lead in it. I hope that our country, with New Orleans as a foundational place, realizes that somebody else is getting our exhaust pipe. Just turn it off for a minute, and let them get beside us—instead of behind us—where they’re stuck sucking up all of this shit, man. And if anything, we have the ability to do it. It would be different if we couldn’t. But there is something we can do, so let's do it.