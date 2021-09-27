That Space Between Awake and Asleep: Rebekah Del Rio on the Twentieth Anniversary of Mulholland Dr.

Here is what really happened. I had met this lovely lady named Randy Sanders who knew a lot of people in the business, including Irving Azoff, who gave me my first record deal. We were so sad when we found out that Selena, the fabulous iconic Tejano singer, was murdered. We loved her music, and Randy said, “We should honor her by having you sing one of your songs in Spanish.” I had been performing “Crying” in English for years a cappella because many of the bands that I performed with in the ’90s wouldn’t know how to play it if they didn’t have the music sheet in front of them. They didn’t know the chord changes, which are very intricate. I was a young girl still trying to get a record deal, so I would do talent shows in country bars and I’d always end them by performing “Crying.” It just became my thing, and as a matter of fact, Randy met me at one of those talent shows, which I won by singing, “Crying.” She was the one who came up with the idea of writing that song in Spanish.

I was hanging out with my best friend and a few other people at a bar, and some gal came by to order a drink. She was really nice and we started talking. I found out she was a singer/songwriter from Venezuela who wrote in Spanish, so I asked her, “Would you like to help me write ‘Crying’ in Spanish?” She said she’d love to, so I gave her the song and she took it home and translated almost every word. It cost me all of $100 for Thania Sanz to do this. She gave it back to me and then I tweaked it because of the meter of the song. For instance, instead of, [sings] “Llo—oh—rah—an—do,” Thania originally wrote it as, [sings] “Llor—ah—ah—ah—an—do.” I knew that the notes needed to be longer so that it would sound similar to, [sings] “Cry—y—y—y—ing.” She had a few too many words in certain lines, so I shortened them to make it more poetic, but she should absolutely get one hundred percent of the writing credit. Randy came up with the idea, and the $100 didn’t even come from me—it came from Randy’s friend, Jerry Brandt, who passed away just this past January. He was a manager and had discovered Carly Simon.

When we finally put “Llorando” on my country record, I asked for Thania to be given more money, but they wouldn’t grant her any publishing rights because, of course, it wasn’t her song. So out of my money, we gave her another $400, which was very little for that gorgeous translation. When I started singing “Crying” in Spanish, it became a huge thing for me because I got a management deal, my first record deal, a publicity deal and my agent at CAA, Brian Loucks, who introduced me to David. Then I met David and sang “Llorando” for him, which he had never heard before. Prior to the song being recorded on my country album from Giant Records—which was sadly never released to the public—I sang it to Barbara Orbison, and she wrote me a note that said, “That was the most beautiful translation I’ve ever heard. It was as if the song had been originally written in Spanish and then translated into English. Thank you so much for doing that. You have my blessings, and you can put it on your album.” That’s how Barbara and I met in 1997 and became friends. She couldn’t have done the translation if she tried because she didn’t speak Spanish, that I am aware of, and I could not have personally done it myself. Thania did the most amazing job. I love her so much, and she should win an award for that translation.