Unboxing the Artist: Suzanne Desrocher-Romero on Restoring George A. Romero's The Amusement Park

Currently, Suzanne is working to restore Romero’s 1961 debut short, a 21-minute silent film that has never been seen. It will be titled “Romero’s Elegy” and she hopes it will be on the festival circuit later this year. Speaking from Toronto, Desrocher-Romero told RogerEbert.com about the restoration process for "The Amusement Park" and reconnecting with her late husband’s work.

Can you take us back to the beginning? I know the Lutheran Society hired George to make this film. What can you tell us about the production, pre-production, etc.?

It was a $37,000 budget. It was, as George would say, “a three-day bing-bang-boom.” Walton Cook wrote a script, but it was very ... there’s not much dialogue in the film, as you know. It’s a very thin script. He was hired and Lincoln Maazel was the only Guild member, so he had to be paid. As it turns out, after it was shot and put into the can, he donated his fee back to the film, so it was a very lovely gesture. Lincoln died at 103 years old. I’ve spoken to his grandchildren who said he loved a beautiful, long life, so that’s great. When I went to try to find another print, my print was terrible. So, I called the Lutheran Society and hoped they had a print. But they had no record of the film. They had no record of it being commissioned. Zero! We did find another print. It was worse than mine, so we ended up using the one I had. IndieCollect did the best they could. They performed miracles, because it was a disaster. Frame-by-frame, they fixed it and then it was getting all my ducks in a row to see if I could get this film out, because I thought it was an important film to have, you know, exposed for A) Romero and B), the subject matter, which is terribly important.

And after the film was rejected, initially, did George ever try to figure out a way to put it on a DVD as an extra or anything like that?

No. Never even thought of it. It was a nothing to him. It was just a PSA, an industrial that he did. Even the commercials that he did, the Calgon, people saw them and enjoyed watching those commercials, but again, he never mentioned it in any of his interviews that I was involved with. He never mentioned it. So to my surprise, here was this film! And at 51 minutes, it’s not a feature, so to speak, but wow, what a surprise.