Strong Ideas, Loosely Held: Director Josh Greenbaum on Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Not only are people discounted for being cheerful, but I actually think cheerful films in many ways parallel that and are underestimated as well. If it's fun or silly, they're not taken seriously. But they can be just as impactful on our culture, and our global perspective. I think films and art do influence culture. And I think a movie like this, that at its core is quite fun and optimistic and sweet I'm hoping will help return a bit of our world's smile back even though we're all going through something very difficult together.

Tell me how you came to the project.

I made a documentary called "Becoming Bond." I had a screening of it and I didn't know at the time but Kristen Wiig was in the audience. And so was Jessica Elbaum, our producer of "Barb and Star." And the film ended and then I discovered Kristen was there and was a bit star-struck, and she walked right up to me and said, "Oh, my God, I love this film and we need to work together." Which to me was like, "Oh, this must just be what happens in Hollywood." But just a few days later I get a call setting up a lunch to meet with Kristen and we had this incredible two-and-a-half-hour lunch, where she proceeded to basically pitch the entire movie to me. She had already written it with Annie, but she pitched it almost beat for beat, acting out all the roles, and it was one of my favorite lunches I've ever had in my life, as you might imagine. And I just was like, "Look, I am 100 percent in obviously, and if the script is even half as good as what you just pitched me, I'm so thrilled to be part of it." And she sent over the script and the rest was history. I came on board and met Annie, who I was less familiar with, but now I'm so blown away by her talent. And we became a little three amigos trio and worked on the script for about a year and then went off and shot it.

That huge dance number is really remarkable, a throwback to classic movie musicals.

It was huge. As a director, I'm always very excited by things that scare me. Right? And I am a huge fan of those Busby Berkeley numbers from way back when. And I saw the opportunity to do them in this film in an organic way and really surprise you. At that point, in the movie, I don't think we've hinted that there's going to be a giant musical number all of a sudden.

It was so much fun. We had 100 dancers and brought on an incredible choreographer, and Kristen and Annie wrote the music. And it was a blast. That musical number we shot over the course of our entire production because there's lots of little pieces to it. But those big dance sequences were just so fun. And, of course, bringing on our incredible production designer, Steve Saklad, who gave the whole world its color, and its look, and had us lean into turquoise and magenta. And then our incredible DP, Toby Oliver, who is maybe not an obvious choice, at first, given that his big movie prior was "Get Out." But he is incredibly talented with the camera. And I wanted the film to feel cinematic. I do think there's a trap a lot of studio comedies fall into where so much energy and emphasis is put on just simply the jokes, which is obviously what we're there for, and the dialogue, but I really wanted to lean on that other important arm of filmmaking, the actual cinema, and the camera and the look of it all. And so, the combination of our choreographer and costume designer, Trayce Gigi Field, and just putting together an amazing team enabled a first-time feature director like myself to be able to pull off a huge musical number in a way that I'm really proud of them and hope audiences enjoy.