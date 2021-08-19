Something Bigger Than Myself: Billie Piper on Rare Beasts

A labor of love for over eight years, Piper’s directorial debut “Rare Beasts” is an anti-rom-com about a workaholic single mother named Mandy (Piper) who lives at home with her divorced parents Marion (Kerry Fox) and Vic (David Thewlis). Craving connection, Mandy agrees to go on a date with her acerbic co-worker Pete (Leo Bill). Despite their different backgrounds—she’s progressive, he’s a traditionalist—they fall in love. But soon Mandy starts to question whether his brutal honesty is worth the pain and has to decide what she is really looking for in a life partner.

Although it debuted at the Venice Film Festival in 2019, its release was delayed by the pandemic, finally making its way to U.S. theaters this week. Piper spoke about finding inspiration in her anxiety, her pleasure in representing facets of the female experience that aren’t often seen on screen, and overcoming fear to find her authentic voice.

You first started working on this script eight years ago, since then have you changed at all? Have any of those changes made their way into the finished film?

I started writing it when I was just leaving my 20s and into my early 30s, I had just had my second son, and that for me was a rude awakening I would say. I became very conscious of myself, the world around me. I became incredibly anxious. I felt like the culture messaging was that we as women could do it all and that we should and that we should do it really well, and that we’d be able to balance it all. And yet, all I could see around me was female crisis. I wanted to unpack that stuff in a very exposing way. Since then, how have things changed? I guess I have learned how to cope with anxiety. Personally, lots of things in my life have really changed. The character of Mandy is a nihilist for sure, and I think I was very nihilistic as a young adult until probably five years ago. So for me, that has changed. I’m not part of some religious group, but I’ve welcomed something bigger than myself. That’s taken a lot of work.