It's a Long Road: Jalmari Helander on Sisu

Jorma Tommila stars as Korpi, our blood-covered hero of few words but many crafty ways to brutalize his hunters and survive their attacks. As the life source of Helander’s lean and mean plotting, Tommila blows up any limits of what makes a cinematic badass, and becomes the latest symbol for the undying fight against fascist scum. The film takes place in Helander’s favorite location—the great outdoors, as featured in his previous “Rare Exports” and “Big Game”—and features fist-pumping heroism from a group of women (led by Mimosa Williamo’s Aino) who break free from the Nazis' control.

From Finland, Helander spoke to us over Zoom, with posters for “Rare Exports” and “Rambo: First Blood” hanging over his head and wearing a Patagonia jacket. We talked about his love for Sylvester Stallone’s hero, how making this Nazi-killing action movie made him a better person, the unique place that “Sisu” has in Finnish cinema, and more.

We have to talk about that Rambo poster behind you.

[laughs]

How much was Rambo on your mind from the beginning, even as an inspiration? Is Rambo a big influence on "Sisu"?

The biggest, I think. That’s one of the biggest reasons I want to make films, basically, how much I loved seeing it when I was a kid.

What was something you took away from that experience when you were a kid that has impacted your films since then?

I don’t know, but I was running in the forests with a Rambo knife after that like every day, shooting with a bow and arrow. [laughs] The one thing I really like is to have a film that happens in the middle of nowhere, basically. A forest or somewhere that you can’t get any outside help, and you have to deal with the problems yourself. And also the idea that we don’t know anything about this guy, we know that he’s been in a war. But we don’t know yet how badass of a soldier he is. And there’s a lot of that in “Sisu.”