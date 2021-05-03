Shining a Light: Aubrey Plaza on Her Directorial Debut

Aubrey Plaza spoke to RogerEbert.com about her directing the episode, discovering a new creative freedom, finding inspiration in Loretta Young, her plans to direct a feature film, and more.

How did you get involved in this project? How did Jeff Baena pitch it at you?

We were hunkered down for the pandemic, as everybody was. It was that interesting time after a couple of months of being quarantined, and just kind of getting used to it. We both really wanted to create some new stuff, even though we were doing it from the confines of our own house. All we do is watch movies together, old movies mainly. I think he had the idea during a poker game he was having virtually. We went down this rabbit hole about this idea. When he told it to me he described it as an overdub kind of project. But it’s more than that because the rules are limitless and you could use whatever footage you want, do whatever you want. It sounded very hard and very him. It’s this very cerebral exercise. Very film school nerd-ish, but we’re both film school nerds at our core. So it did really appeal to me. He asked me if I wanted to direct one and I was a little bit “I don’t know! I don’t know if I could pull that off.” But it just seemed really fun and kind of like a new art form. There was nothing to really grasp on to, it was just this new idea of how you could possibly put something together with entirely new sound design. It was interesting to me on many levels.

Did you watch the footage first and then craft the story, or craft a story after watching footage?

So my episode was kind of a combination of both. I’ve heard other directors in this season had different approaches. Like Jeff picked one film and re-edited one film, and some people wrote their story first and then went on a detective spree to find footage to fit into their story. My story was kind of happening at the same time. I was very much inspired by the source material. I stumbled upon a psychological thriller called “Cause For Alarm!”, which starred Loretta Young. I didn’t know anything about Loretta Young, but I noticed in the library of films that we had available to us that she starred in her own television show in the '50s called “The Loretta Young Show,” and there were many episodes in the library that we could use. So I started to think like, how about I just focus on an actress. I don’t need to focus on a movie per se. If I just focus on this actress then I’ll have all these different things at my disposal.

So I watched “Cause For Alarm!” First, which had great stuff in it, which got me going. Then I watched this movie called “Eternally Yours,” which she stars in with David Niven. Which totally coincidentally has the same director as “Cause For Alarm!”, Tay Garnett. There was some imagery in “Eternally Yours” that I think inspired the entire thing for me. It was this magical sequence where she’s in that bubble and she kind of comes out of the bubble. There’s this really haunting imagery that I couldn’t get out of my head. I just kept coming back to it. So I started crafting the story at the same time I was just watching endless hours of footage of her.